Davis Thompson celebrates JDC victory with his wife

SILVIS, Unwell. (KWQC) – July 7, 2024, is a day Davis Thompson gained’t quickly overlook. Thompson’s John Deere Basic victory was his first-ever PGA tour win and he set a model new TPC Deere Run 72-hole report, -28.

After his last shot on the 18th gap, Thompson was seeking to have fun with one particular particular person within the crowd — his spouse, Holly Grace.

“Yeah, it means every part. We’ve had simply type of an up-and-down 12 months this previous 12 months,” Davis Thompson stated. “Simply a variety of issues off the golf course occurred, however to see her all of the emotion got here out.”

“Everybody jokes about Davis being so simply stored to himself and introverted and so to see him present that a lot emotion simply meant actually a lot to me and it ought to present everyone simply how glad he’s that this difficult work paid off, and so if you get just a little little bit of a smile from Davis it goes a good distance,” Holly Grace Thompson stated. “To have him present that a lot emotion is actually simply superior for me as his spouse. So, I’m excited for him.”

The recent begin [to the final round] was nice. It type of simply helped me cruise on the again 9 and I hit a variety of high quality photographs on the entrance 9,” Davis Thompson stated. “I didn’t know what the report was. I used to be simply making an attempt to beat everyone at that time, however yeah it’s fairly cool to have that report.”

“It’s simply his means to dam out all of the noise and actually simply concentrate on the duty at hand. That’s fairly uncommon in a fellow that age — 25 years previous,” stated Joe Etter, Davis Thompson’s caddie. “It doesn’t appear to be any second is simply too large for him in order that’s positively a giant [separating factor] out right here.”

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.