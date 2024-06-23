David Henrie on Selena Gomez Reunion

David Henrie is teasing his reunion with Selena Gomez within the Wizards of Waverly Place revival sequence.

The actor spoke with Us Weekly concerning the upcoming sequel sequence on Disney+, which follows his character, Justin Russo, as he makes an attempt to reside a mortal life together with his household. When Alex Russo (Gomez) brings a younger, highly effective wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to Justin’s dwelling for assist, he should mentor the wizard-in-training.

“It was superior. We didn’t need it to finish. It was nice,” Henrie advised the publication of filming with Gomez once more greater than 10 years after the unique sequence ended. “She’s so good. She has such a fast wit that’s solely gotten stronger.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and launched the careers of Gomez, Henrie and Jake T. Austin, who portrayed their onscreen youthful brother, Max.

Regardless of having spent so a few years aside, Henrie famous that when he and Gomez filmed collectively once more, it felt like they “didn’t miss a day.” He added, “We now have a pair scenes that I believe will choke up the unique fan of the unique present, and so they’re actually touching, and so they went rather well. So, I’m excited so that you can see it.”

Austin will not be returning for the sequel sequence to date, however Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise, who painting Russo dad and mom Theresa and Jerry, can be again on Waverly Place.

“It was a pleasure,” the How I Met Your Mom actor advised Us Weekly of filming together with his TV dad once more. “And we hope to have everybody again all through the lifetime of the present, and if it’s as much as me, as usually as potential ‘trigger they’re simply such an exquisite addition.”

Apart from Henrie, the unique solid will solely be showing in visitor roles, however the brand new actors within the sequence are “actually, actually proficient,” he stated. “My aim is [to] recreate the guts of the unique present so anybody can watch it and go, ‘That is Wizards. This feels just like the themes, the values, the world, the comedy.’”

One new theme the revival sequence will discover is what Justin’s life is like with out his powers and the way that occurred as a result of, on the finish of the unique run, he nonetheless had them, regardless of Alex changing into the household wizard. He’s working at a faculty, which he loves, and is married with two children.

“Giving up his powers might or might not have been towards his will,” the actor stated. “So, you’re gonna must see the pilot when it comes out, the primary episode and the primary few, ‘trigger there’s some stuff that’s teased out.”

Different sequence regulars embody Max Matenko (Platonic), who performs Justin’s youngest son, Milo; Alkaio Thiele (Marvel’s Spidey and his Wonderful Associates) as his oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) as his spouse, Giada.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven’s House) penned the pilot and function exec producers alongside Gomez, Henrie and Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Crimson). Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) directed and government produced the pilot and can direct a number of episodes of the sequence. It started manufacturing in April and can premiere this 12 months on Disney Channel and Disney+.