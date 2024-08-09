David Foster Shares Update on 3-Year-Old Son’s Drumming Skills

David Foster is giving an replace on his and Katharine McPhee‘s son Rennie’s musical skills.
“He was enjoying the drums immediately, however he kind of performs at them, not with them,” Foster, 74, solely instructed Us Weekly on the Mr. Pink x KHABY Lame Occasion in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, August 7.
The 16-time Grammy winner — who beforehand opened up about 3-year-old Rennie’s spectacular drumming expertise — continued, “I don’t know what’s occurring, [but] as a guardian, you’re alongside for the experience, you understand? You possibly can’t push him too onerous.”
Rennie’s drumming made headlines in January after Foster posted a video of his then-2-year-old son sitting at a mini drum set, completely enjoying alongside to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” Rennie additionally joined his well-known dad and mom on stage at one in all their reveals in Washington, D.C., one month later.
“We did it as soon as or one-and-a-half instances and it was enjoyable, however we’re not going to make a behavior of it,” Foster defined to Us of his household sharing the stage collectively on the Academy Museum’s Stars of Science occasion in April.
On the time, Foster had an analogous replace about Rennie’s drumming journey, joking that his son is “in all probability going to finish up being a lawyer” regardless of being a musical prodigy.
“He’s type of going off the drums proper now. So, we’ll see the place he goes,” the legendary music producer shared with Us, including of his son’s pursuits in different devices, “He goes to the piano and he kilos it, which is upsetting to me. But it surely’s OK. He’s a child. He’s solely simply turned three.”
Foster beforehand instructed Us that he has “no concept” how Rennie picked up the drums so simply.
“We play collectively and I jam with him, however I don’t know the place he realized,” he mentioned. “I swear I’m not a drummer. I don’t know how he realized. So fluid. That’s the actual mind-blowing factor.”
Foster and McPhee welcomed their son in February 2021. They have been first linked in 2017 and obtained engaged the next 12 months, tying the knot in September 2019.
Rennie is Foster’s sixth and youngest youngster. He beforehand welcomed Amy, now 51, together with his first spouse, B.J. Cook dinner, adopted by Sara, 43, Erin, 41, and Jordan, 37, together with his second spouse, Rebecca Dyer. David positioned his eldest youngster, Allison, 54, for adoption when he was 20, they usually reconnected when she was an grownup.
With reporting by Kevin Zelman