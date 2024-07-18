Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds Return To Riviera Maya With Guest Lord Huron

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will return to the pristine seashores of Mexico for his or her eighth annual Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya pageant, which can happen January 23-26, 2025, on the breathtaking Moon Palace Cancún. This 12 months’s occasion guarantees to be extra memorable, with a formidable lineup and enhanced experiences.

This four-night, all-inclusive live performance trip will characteristic performances by Lord Huron and Karina Rykman on Thursday, adopted by three nights of Dave & Tim supported by Hermanos Gutiérrez on Friday and Sierra Hull on Saturday. The ultimate evening of the occasion, Sunday, might be a unprecedented night efficiency by Dave & Tim. The brand new dates have allowed Playa Luna Presents to maintain package deal costs according to final 12 months, permitting followers to take pleasure in distinctive worth at Moon Palace Cancún with out important value will increase.

The Public on-sale will start on Wednesday (July 24) at 3 PM ET. A particular Pre-Sale for DMB Warehouse Fan Affiliation members will begin at midday ET. Earlier attendees will even have early entry by way of an Alumni Pre-Sale starting at 2 PM ET on July 24.

“Reaching the eighth 12 months of Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya is a testomony to the superb group of followers and artists who be part of us annually,” mentioned Jonathan Fordin, Companion at Playa Luna Presents. “We’re honored to proceed creating this distinctive trip expertise with Dave and Tim within the stunning setting of Mexico.”

The unbelievable AAA 4 Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún will host the occasion once more, providing attendees world-class lodging and leisure from the state-of-the-art oceanfront live performance venue. Visitors can bask in numerous daytime actions, together with pool events and curated adventures, whereas the evenings might be devoted to spectacular beachfront live shows. The pageant additionally permits visitors to discover the Yucatan Peninsula’s wealthy cultural heritage and pure magnificence. The journey choices are infinite from diving in underground cenotes and visiting the traditional metropolis of Chichen Itza to crusing luxurious catamarans to Isla Mujeres.

Dave & Tim Riviera Maya and Playa Luna, in partnership with Moon Palace, are dedicated to sustainability by way of a complete greening program that ensures the live performance space is single-use plastic-free and all waste is sorted and diverted from landfill. These efforts contribute to a extra sustainable and environmentally accountable occasion, immediately supporting the combat towards local weather change.

Click on HERE for extra details about Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2025, together with e-book all-inclusive packages and particulars on cost plans.