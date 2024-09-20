Dave Grohl’s Ex Heard ‘Rumblings’ of His Cheating Before Baby News

Dave Grohl’s ex Kari Wuhrer revealed she’s not shocked by his latest dishonest scandal — and claimed she was his secret girlfriend within the ‘90s.

Wuhrer advised TMZ on Thursday, September 19, that she heard “rumblings” of Grohl, 55, being untrue to spouse Jordyn Blum earlier than information broke this month that he fathered a baby out of wedlock.

Wuhrer additional claimed that when she dated the Foo Fighters singer within the late ‘90s he was nonetheless relationship snowboarder Tina Basich. Wuhrer advised the outlet that she let the “cat out of the bag” about her and Grohl’s affair accidentally when she referred to as The Howard Stern Present to vent about Grohl allegedly yelling at her.

Basich, 55, allegedly heard the interview, resulting in her and Grohl calling it quits. In her 2003 memoir, Fairly Good for a Lady: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich claimed that Grohl was “busy” throughout their two-year relationship and accused him of dishonest.

“I don’t understand how anybody in his career can have a standard relationship with a girlfriend … or two, because it turned out,” she wrote within the guide, revealing that Grohl advised her “nothing” about his alleged affair regardless of her calling him for 5 weeks wanting particulars. “I discovered secondhand, by way of the grapevine, when it appeared like everybody else on the earth knew about it however me.”

“I by no means heard about her. He by no means spoke of it,” Wuhrer advised TMZ on Thursday of Basich, claiming she had no thought she was the opposite lady. Wuhrer added that she hasn’t spoken to Grohl since her Howard Stern look, however she did see him years later in Los Angeles.

Wuhrer alleged, “He would simply have a look at me like I didn’t exist,” once they crossed paths at their youngsters’ playground. “I simply felt like I knew he was a scumbag after that,” she stated.

Wuhrer’s feedback got here simply weeks after Grohl introduced through Instagram that he was untrue to Blum, whom he wed in 2003.

“I’ve lately develop into the daddy of a brand new child daughter, born outdoors of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in an announcement on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive guardian to her. I like my spouse and my kids, and I’m doing every part I can to regain their belief and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl is now the daddy of 4. He shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum, and a child woman with the unnamed thriller lady.

Whereas Blum has not publicly addressed the scandal, she was noticed with out her wedding ceremony ring on Tuesday, September 17. In accordance with pictures obtained by Web page Six, Blum ditched her diamond band whereas taking part in tennis together with her coach and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Previous to his relationship with Wuhrer — and dishonest on Blum — Grohl admitted to having an affair throughout his first marriage.

Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood for 3 years earlier than they cut up in 1997. Throughout an interview with The Guardian in 2007, it was printed that the previous Nirvana guitarist “admitted [to] infidelities that led to his divorce from first spouse.” No different particulars had been launched.

Us Weekly has reached out to Grohl for remark.