Dave Grohl Seems to Take a Barb at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dave Grohl has come below hearth by Taylor Swift followers for feedback he made about Swift’s Eras Tour throughout a Foo Fighters efficiency over the weekend.

The feedback got here in the course of the the band’s Saturday evening present in London. Swift additionally occurs to be in London for the most recent cease on her Eras Tour. She carried out at Wembley Stadium, whereas the Foo Fighters had been at London Stadium.

In line with a number of movies posted on social media by concertgoers, Grohl famous the coincidence of their each being in the identical metropolis after which began riffing on the title of her tour.

“I do know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you man, you don’t need to endure the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he stated as the group began booing.

He continued: “So we prefer to name our tour the ‘Errors Tour’” — the group cheered him at this level — “as a result of I really feel like, we’ve had various eras, and various fucking errors as properly. Only a couple. That’s as a result of we really play stay. What?!” he added in mock indignation, turning away from the mic.

He then went on: “I’m simply saying, you guys like uncooked, stay rock ‘n’ roll music proper? You got here to the appropriate fucking place.”

Throughout her personal tour on Sunday in London, Swift gave a shoutout to her band members for taking part in a three-and-a-half-hour present evening after evening, together with the opposite performers who’re onstage along with her at each present. It’s additionally price noting that Swift has typically abruptly stopped performing mid-song to, for instance, ensure that concertgoers had been OK (presumably not one thing that may very well be simply carried out if the music weren’t stay).

Many social media customers had been questioning Grohl’s feedback and the rationale behind them. “As soon as once more males bashing Taylor for actually no cause she didn’t do something improper they usually really feel the necessity to discuss her,” wrote one, whereas one other added “that is extremely odd conduct contemplating this was an extremely unprovoked assertion.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Grohl’s reps for remark.

For his half, Grohl has beforehand praised Swift. A number of years in the past, he appeared on The Late Late Present With James Corden, the place he talked about being at a Paul McCartney celebration, at which the host sat down and performed a track on the piano. Afterward, the partygoers turned to Grohl expectantly, wanting him to play a track too. Not figuring out the best way to play the piano, Grohl panicked a bit, at which level Swift jumped in to rescue the Foo Fighters frontman, providing to play a track.

“I can’t play piano, and I used to be a little bit out of kinds at that time,” he quipped, implying he might have been excessive. “And all of the guitars are left-handed and I’m, ‘Oh my God, what do I do, what do I do,’ and proper at that second Taylor Swift stands up. She goes, ‘I’ll do a track’ and … she saved my ass. She will get up, and she or he begins enjoying this track and it sounds acquainted and I’m form of a little bit bit out of it, and that i’m my spouse like, ‘I do know this track. What is that this track?’ And she or he was playin the Foo Fighters track ‘Better of You.’”

Grohl added that it “sounded so nice” and he acquired up and proceed to sing alongside her piano accompaniment.

Earlier this 12 months, Grohl’s daughter Violet got here below hearth by Swift followers when she criticized Swift in a since-deleted publish for flying by personal jet. Swifties then famous Violet had additionally flown by personal jet up to now.