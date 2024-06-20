Dave Filoni Says R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Interesting

Dave Filoni isn’t ruling something out in the case of Star Wars. Lucasfilm’s chief artistic officer stated this week that an R-rated installment of the George Lucas-originated franchise may very well be “attention-grabbing.”

“Positive, I imply, I don’t know. It assume it’s attention-grabbing,” Filoni stated of the potential for an R-rated installment throughout an interview on the Comfortable Unhappy Confused podcast. “The underside line is no matter we do, it must be very well completed.”

The R-rating consideration comes a month earlier than Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, the studio’s first R-rated film. Star Ryan Reynolds stated just lately he was “actually proud” of Marvel for permitting the score. “It’s an enormous step for them, it provides a complete coloration to this kaleidoscopic wheel that’s that firm and the completely different people who they’ve been entertaining for eternally.”

Filoni stated he has comparable concerns for Star Wars. “I feel whenever you take a look at one thing that’s taken as completely different like Andor, it’s so nicely completed, and Tony [Gilroy, Andor showrunner] and his group do such an exceptional job, that I feel that there’s an viewers for that. I feel additionally with that viewers, I additionally although need to nonetheless be hitting the creativeness of the youngsters on the market, in order that they will develop up and recognize these issues.”

He added, “[The franchise] encompasses all forms of types, and the artistic of the actual story driving it’s crucial factor, and they need to do one thing that’s inside their consolation zone. In any other case, we’re to think about that everybody’s going to come back in and fake they’re George Lucas.”

Filoni stated he’s “discovered from George, however definitely I’m not the identical as George in the case of making motion pictures. He’s a one-of-a-kind generational expertise. I like wolves and put them in my Star Wars. We’re simply completely different and that’s okay. However there are rules about selections and being a very good individual and being extra selfless and getting over your fears, and people are timeless it doesn’t matter what type you’re speaking about.”