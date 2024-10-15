Davante Adams trade: Aaron Rodgers reunited with favorite target as Jets make swap for disgruntled Raiders receiver, ESPN reports

NEW YORK — Decided to save lots of their season from damage and protect their hopes of ending a half-century Tremendous Bowl drought, the New York Jets are finalizing a blockbuster commerce for star large receiver Davante Adams, sources instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will obtain a conditional third-round draft decide that would enhance to a second-round choice, sources instructed Schefter.

The Jets are assuming the stability of Adams’ remaining wage, a supply instructed Schefter. Adams’ wage for this season is $17.5 million, with roughly $13.5 million nonetheless owed via the top of the season. And whereas he’s beneath contract for 2025 and 2026, his annual wage jumps to $36.25 million for every of these seasons.

The commerce will reunite Adams with quarterback Aaron Rodgers within the hopes of recreating one of the vital harmful duos in current NFL historical past.

Adams, who turns 32 on Dec. 24, is a six-time Professional Bowl choice who achieved his best success with Rodgers as his quarterback with the Inexperienced Bay Packers. From 2014 to 2021, they mixed for 615 completions, 7,529 yards and 68 touchdowns. They had been the NFL’s second-most prolific tandem over that span, trailing solely Matt Ryan and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jets have been on a win-now mission since buying Rodgers from the Packers in 2023, they usually’re on a three-game dropping streak at 2-4. A Rodgers-Adams reunion appeared inevitable, with Rodgers fanning the flames in July. At a star golf event, he stated, “I really like Davante. I am unable to wait to play with him … once more.”

Adams’ two-plus seasons in Las Vegas will come to a tumultuous finish, with Adams falling out of favor with coach Antonio Pierce and ultimately requesting a commerce. He recognized the Jets as his No. 1 alternative, and he bought his want, because the Jets outbid different groups.

Jets normal supervisor Joe Douglas confirmed curiosity in Adams on the 2023 buying and selling deadline however was rebuffed by the Raiders. He by no means misplaced curiosity, sources stated, checking periodically on his potential availability. This time, he moved swiftly to get it executed.

This transfer intensifies the strain on Douglas and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who changed the fired Robert Saleh final week. The Jets have missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, the league’s longest energetic drought — together with the final three beneath Saleh.

Adams joins a crowded receiving corps that features rising star Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Allen Lazard. Additionally they have Xavier Gipson, who additionally handles punt and kickoff returns, and rookie Malachi Corley.

Rodgers has in contrast Wilson to a younger Adams. The 2 have but to attach on a constant foundation, however Wilson is coming off his best sport — 13 catches for 101 yards and a landing on 22 targets.

Adams was initially acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster commerce with the Inexperienced Bay Packers on March 17, 2022, the Raiders sending first- and second-round draft picks to the Packers so Adams, who grew up in Palo Alto, California, couldn’t solely be nearer to residence after seven seasons in Inexperienced Bay, but additionally reunite along with his school quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr. However Carr was benched with two video games to go in an eventual 6-11 season and was reduce that offseason.

Nonetheless, Adams was named first-team All-Professional in 2022, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. A 12 months later, with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell at quarterback, Adams had 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight landing catches.

With Gardner Minshew at quarterback this season, Adams had 18 receptions for 209 yards and one landing in three video games. He has missed the Raiders’ previous three video games due to a hamstring harm.

