Davante Adams ‘locked in’ with Raiders as trade rumors continue

Whereas hypothesis swirls about his future in Las Vegas, vast receiver Davante Adams mentioned he is dedicated to the Raiders and if he have been to reunite with a former teammate it could be quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Showing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Membership Shay Shay” podcast this week, Adams mentioned that he is “locked in” with the Raiders regardless of rampant commerce rumors over the previous 12 months.

“I am actively on the Raiders,” Adams advised Sharpe. “What do I appear to be sitting right here speaking to different individuals about being on one other group? And that is how I nonetheless really feel about it proper now. I am locked in with the Raiders, and I actually be ok with this group, and so far as I do know they be ok with me.

“If that ever adjustments, if that obtained to a degree the place they weren’t feeling the identical method, I ain’t performed taking part in, so clearly we’d work out no matter we wanted to determine.”

It has been reported that the New York Jets tried to amass the the three-time first-team All-Professional receiver however no commerce ever materialized. That did not cease Rodgers from doing a little bit of trolling finally week’s American Century Championship celeb golf event final week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, by telling Vegas Sports activities As we speak, “I really like Davante, I am unable to wait to play with him … once more.”

Rodgers’ feedback led to a different spherical of hypothesis a couple of doable transfer for the 31-year-old Adams, who’s getting into his eleventh NFL season.

Adams’ brokers then put out a press release, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, denying that their consumer was about to be moved.

“That is baseless, unfounded hypothesis, and Davante is predicted to be with the Raiders as there was completely no commerce speak — interval,” learn the assertion from brokers Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer.

When requested by Sharpe if a commerce between the Jets and Raiders was doable would he have been open to the transfer, Adams mentioned Rodgers could be the one participant he’d be open to reunite with earlier than including he is not looking for any kind of transfer proper now.

. @tae15adams Reuniting With @AaronRodgers12 ? “If I’m going to be reunited with anyone it could be Aaron, or be relocated and be anyplace it could be with Aaron…the considered taking part in with Aaron is clearly wonderful, I already know what that’s like.” pic.twitter.com/g24xOMRh8c — Membership Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 18, 2024

“If I have been to be reunited with anyone, it could be with Aaron, or be relocated anyplace, it could be with Aaron,” Adams mentioned. “There’s lots of stuff final 12 months within the media with them asking … they discuss no matter with out me even being concerned in it. It ended up getting all the way in which to the purpose the place it obtained within the locker room and folks was considering that I used to be the driving power.”

Rodgers was Adams’ quarterback for the primary eight years of his NFL profession with the Packers the place the vast receiver recorded three 1,000-yard seasons and 5 seasons with at the least 10 touchdowns. The duo teamed up for 669 receptions, 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

“The considered taking part in with Aaron is clearly wonderful,” Adams mentioned. “It helps that [he’s] the very best to ever play the sport.”

Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders following the 2022 commerce from the Packers. (Photograph by Ethan Miller/Getty Photos)

The Raiders could have Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew battling it out for the starter’s job in coaching camp. O’Connell performed 11 video games final season after being a fifth-round draft choose in 2023. Over that point, he and Adams linked on 71 passes for 737 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Adams added that going right into a second season with McConnell probably below heart ought to assist each of them.