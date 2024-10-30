Daughter of SF 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward dies at 1

A reason behind demise was not supplied, however Ward stated in March his daughter at one level underwent coronary heart surgical procedure.

SAN FRANCISCO — The 1-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward died Monday morning, in accordance with Ward and the NFL staff.

Amani Pleasure Ward, 1, died instantly, the San Francisco 49ers wrote of their social media put up. A reason behind demise was not supplied, however Ward stated in March his daughter at one level underwent coronary heart surgical procedure.

“She went from coronary heart surgical procedure to the happiest child I’ve ever been round,” Ward stated.

She was born on Nov. 17, 2022, with Down syndrome, in accordance with Ward.

“We couldn’t management whether or not she had Trisomy 21 however we will management our perspective about it,” Ward stated. “At first we went by means of emotions of unhappiness and anger however these emotions reworked into pure pleasure as quickly as we laid eyes on her.”

He stated his daughter taught him and his associate, Monique, to have endurance, belief and a optimistic outlook on life. She overcame adversity at a younger age and was all the time comfortable, lighting up each room together with her smile, he stated.

“She was the very best blessing we may have requested for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” Ward wrote Monday on Instagram. “Having the privilege of being her mother and father and seeing the world by means of her eyes has modified us for the higher. She is going to ceaselessly be Daddy’s finest pal and Mommy’s little woman. We’ll miss you and love you ceaselessly, Amani Pleasure.”