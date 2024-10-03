Date, new Boo Bucket designs revealed for 2024 – NBC Chicago

McDonald’s Boo Buckets, a beloved custom of the Halloween season, are formally returning for 2024 — however this 12 months, they appear a bit completely different.

In an Monday announcement, the Chicago-based burger chain revealed the long-lasting Halloween pails would return to McDonald’s Completely happy Meals starting in mid-October. It additionally unveiled new bucket designs for 2024, saying the nostalgic pails had been getting a “refresh.”

Nevertheless, some on social media did not love the up to date look.

The 4 buckets will characteristic new Monster designs and are available white, orange, inexperienced and a “brand-new shade, blue.”

McDonald’s the Boo Buckets additionally include themed stickers, for a “really monstrous makeover.”

First launched in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, often called “Boo Buckets,” had been a Completely happy Meal staple of the spooky season for a number of years earlier than they “vanished for some time.” Following a chronic absence, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

In addition they returned in 2023, with the identical classic designs — Monster, Skeleton, Mummy — plus a purple Vampire bucket, a nod to the “OG purple Boo Bucket.”

Rumors of recent 2024 designs started to swirl final month, leaving some on social media to yearn for the retro ones.

“I believe you all misunderstood why we favored the boo buckets factor,” one commenter wrote on a September Instagram submit that leaked the design. “We just like the nostalgia.”

“Meh,” one other stated. “its the nostalgia we would like!”

On McDonald’s Instagram submit Monday, dozens of feedback echoed the sentiment.

“Please cease altering the look and produce again the old fashioned ones within the 90s,” one remark stated.

“Do not just like the designs,” one other learn. “You must’ve caught with the outdated ones.”

Different commenters appeared to simply be glad the Boo Buckets had been making a return.

“BEEN WAITING,” one remark learn, with one other saying “They’re sooo cute.”

In response to the announcement, the buckets will hit McDonald’s shops starting Oct. 15 and can be accessible “whereas provides final.”