Data Reveals US Government Is A Shiba Inu Whale As SHIB Rival PlayDoge Closes On $6 Million In Presale

Current knowledge from Arkham Intelligence reveals that the US authorities holds $13 billion in crypto, together with roughly 54.89 billion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens. In the meantime, the up-and-coming rival PlayDoge ($PLAY) is quickly closing in on $6 million in presale funds.

This knowledge underscores the numerous function of meme cash available in the market. PlayDoge, which has extra to supply than $SHIB – together with its soon-to-launch P2E cell recreation with ’90s nostalgia – might quickly exchange Shiba Inu as the brand new main meme coin holding of the Feds.

For buyers who haven’t observed the sensible cash transferring into the PlayDoge presale, there’s nonetheless an opportunity to seize the token at $0.00524. Nonetheless, the value is predicted to rise to $0.00525 throughout the subsequent two days as PlayDoge ends its present presale stage.

Given the eye PlayDoge has already garnered, it’s unlikely that the value will keep at these ranges for lengthy. The rising curiosity suggests extra bullish exercise as soon as it’s listed on a significant change like Binance, which is totally believable contemplating it’s constructed on the BNB Chain and is thus below the radar of the Binance itemizing staff.

Is The US Ready For One other $SHIB Pump?

The 54.89 billion $SHIB that the US authorities holds is presently value round $910,000. Whereas this quantity is probably not eye-popping in comparative phrases, it’s substantial sufficient to categorise the US authorities as a Shiba Inu whale.

Moreover, $SHIB is the one dog-themed meme coin the federal government holds in billions of portions.

Now whereas the US authorities hasn’t disclosed its agenda on what it intends to do with its $SHIB stash, it’s straightforward to think about they may be gearing up for an enormous transfer – a worthwhile commerce to money in earnings as soon as $SHIB’s value takes off.

With August on the horizon and the meme coin scene exhibiting indicators of a comeback, issues might get fascinating.

Widespread YouTuber ClayBro shares this view, suggesting that $SHIB is poised for a robust August and that this momentum might present an ideal alternative for PlayDoge to shine amid a renewed meme coin-led bull run.

PlayDoge Is A P2E And Meme Coin Hybrid

As talked about, PlayDoge is, under no circumstances, simply one other meme coin – it’s an thrilling cell recreation set to launch quickly on Google Play and the Apple App Retailer.

And its recreation can be removed from abnormal, not like those who bombard customers with numerous advertisements to push premium subscriptions. As a substitute, it’s a contemporary twist on the ‘90s extremely addictive handheld traditional Tamagotchi, that includes its personal distinctive crypto parts.

Within the recreation, gamers look after, practice, and feed their digital Shiba Inu pets, much like Tamagotchi, however with the additional benefit of incomes $PLAY whereas doing so.

The perfect caretakers of their digital Shiba Inu will likely be ranked on the sport’s leaderboard, permitting them to earn extra $PLAY.

$PLAY can be utilized for in-game interactions or throughout the broader crypto market, giving it extra utility than only a token sitting in an investor’s pockets like $SHIB.

And there’s extra to come back: the sport’s improvement is ongoing, and extra options and utilities are anticipated. Already, PlayDoge has attracted a variety of supporters and has been ranked by the well-known crypto training website 99Bitcoins as the most effective P2E video games right this moment.

PlayDoge’s sensible contract has accomplished a full audit performed by SolidProof, which reveals zero crucial points in its code.

