‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Twilight Zone’ Actor Was 95

John Lasell, a personality actor identified for roles on Darkish Shadows and The Twilight Zone, has died. He was 95.

Lasell, of Los Angeles, died Oct. 4, in keeping with a household discover.

Lasell appeared repeatedly on the Sixties camp horror cleaning soap Darkish Shadows. He performed Dr. Peter Guthrie, a vampire hunter. Jonathan Frid performed vampire Barnabus Collins within the present that over the course of its four-year run developed a cult teenage following.

Lasell additionally performed John Wilkes Sales space in a 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone. He additionally held roles in two 1961 episodes of Wagon Prepare, and an episode of Hazel that very same yr. He appeared in a 1962 episode of Route 66, a 1964 episode of Flipper, and 1966 episodes of Because the World Turns and Perry Mason. In 1972, he appeared within the tv Mission: Inconceivable collection, in addition to an episode of Night time Gallery and Mannix. He additionally confirmed up in an episode of Dallas in 1984. His final display screen credit, per IMDB, occurred in 1985.

In 1960, Lasell performed a fireplace management officer in a Broadway manufacturing of Roman Candle.

John Whitin Lasell Jr. was born Nov. 6, 1928. He was married thrice, together with to Patricia Smith.