Dark oxygen discovered in the deep sea in groundbreaking study

A crew of worldwide scientists has discovered that oxygen is being produced in full darkness roughly 4,000 meters under the ocean’s floor.

The findings, which had been revealed Monday within the Nature Geoscience journal, defy the scientific consensus of how oxygen is produced — and will even power a radical rethink of the origins of complicated life on Earth.

Alongside implications for ocean science, the analysis raises contemporary issues in regards to the dangers of deep-sea mining.

It was beforehand thought that solely dwelling organisms akin to crops and algae might use vitality to create the planet’s oxygen by way of a course of known as photosynthesis, which requires daylight.

“For cardio life to start on the planet, there needed to be oxygen and our understanding has been that Earth’s oxygen provide started with photosynthetic organisms,” Sweetman stated.

“However we now know that there’s oxygen produced within the deep sea, the place there isn’t a gentle. I believe we due to this fact must revisit questions like: the place might cardio life have begun?”