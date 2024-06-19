Danny Wimmer Presents Announces 2025 Festival Information For Welcome To Rockville & Sonic Temple

OHIO/FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Following the 2024 record-breaking attendance, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has formally introduced the dates for the 2025 editions of Sonic Temple Artwork & Music Competition and Welcome To Rockville. With unprecedented turnout and a continued promise to ship stellar rock experiences, these festivals are set to be even larger subsequent 12 months.

Sonic Temple Artwork & Music Competition

Dates: Might 8-11, 2025

Location: Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Passes: On sale later this summer season. Join early entry HERE.

In Might 2024, Sonic Temple drew over 130,000 followers, that includes 130 bands throughout 4 levels. This enlargement solidified Sonic Temple’s status as “the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.” The competition’s success was lauded by the Columbus Dispatch for its “cross-generational lineup that emphasised musical variety.”

Chamie McCurry, Basic Supervisor of DWP, expressed delight: “We’re thrilled to announce that this 12 months’s Sonic Temple was probably the most attended in its historical past, drawing over 130,000 followers to the Historic Crew Stadium—the birthplace of rock festivals in America. With 96% of attendees desperate to suggest the competition to family and friends, it’s clear we’ve hit a excessive observe,” McCurry mentioned. “As we glance towards Sonic Temple 2025, we’re dedicated to elevating the expertise, additional cementing its standing because the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.”

Welcome To Rockville

Dates: Might 15-18, 2025

Location: Daytona Worldwide Speedway, Daytona Seashore, Florida

Passes: Early Chook Basic Admission, VIP, and Tenting passes go on sale to the general public on Monday (June 24) at Midday ET HERE.

The 2024 version of Welcome To Rockville set a brand new benchmark, attracting over 200,000 attendees and that includes 150 bands throughout 5 levels. CBS12 in West Palm Seashore hailed it as “one of many largest and most iconic rock festivals on the earth.”

McCurry famous, “As we mirror on this 12 months’s Welcome To Rockville, we’re thrilled to announce that not solely did we break competition data for North America, but additionally for Danny Wimmer Presents, with an unimaginable attendance of over 200,000 followers throughout 4 days. This monumental achievement showcases the unwavering ardour and vitality of the rock group. Trying forward, we’re excited to ask everybody to hitch us once more on the World Heart of Rock for Welcome To Rockville 2025. We’re dedicated to creating subsequent 12 months’s competition even larger and higher, setting new requirements for stay music occasions and creating unforgettable experiences for our followers.”

Early Chook and Presale Particulars

Basic Sale: June 24, 2024, at Midday ET.

Daytona Proprietor’s Membership Renewal: June 20, 2024.

Earlier Attendees & Subscribers Presale: June 21, 2024.

Fee Plans: Passes begin at $1 or 10% down on layaway (primarily based on cart order worth).

Competition Highlights from 2024

Welcome To Rockville

Various Attendance: Followers got here from all 50 U.S. states and 57 international locations, together with far-flung locales like Australia, Angola, and Japan.

First-Timers & Veterans: Half of the attendees had been experiencing Rockville for the primary time, whereas over 5,000 had attended 10 or extra occasions.

High Acts: Followers praised performances from Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Limp Bizkit, The Offspring, and Breaking Benjamin.

Discoveries: New favourite artists included Architects, Greta Van Fleet, Wage Struggle, Dangerous Omens, Kim Dracula, and A Day To Bear in mind.

Native Enjoyable: Past the competition, attendees loved Daytona’s seashore, boardwalk, Buc-ee’s, mini-golf, and tattoo parlors.

Sonic Temple

Worldwide Draw: Followers traveled from all 50 U.S. states and 27 international locations, together with Andorra, Argentina, and Norway.

Competition Progress: 56% of 2024 attendees had been first-timers, whereas 19% had attended all three years.

High Acts: Fan favorites included Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Breaking Benjamin, and Evanescence.

New Discoveries: Rising bands like Electrical Callboy, Kim Dracula, Sleep Token, Flat Black, Soiled Honey, Nova Twins, and Kittie captivated audiences.

Native Points of interest: Attendees additionally explored German Village, Ohio State College campus, North Market, and the Quick North Arts District.

Tech-Pleasant: The Sonic Temple app was utilized by 85% of festival-goers to navigate the occasion.

As DWP prepares for the 2025 festivals, it’s set to construct on these successes and proceed to supply top-tier rock experiences. Followers are eagerly awaiting the subsequent chapter in these iconic festivals’ legacies.