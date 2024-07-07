Danny Trejo Breaks Silence After July 4th Parade Fight

Danny Trejo broke his silence after he was concerned in a battle at an Independence Day parade — saying that the incident was “so unhappy” and that he believes it was racially motivated.

“Truthfully, I’m so unhappy. I’m so unhappy that I behaved the best way I behaved,” he shared in an interview with TMZ. “I’m so unhappy that grown males gotta throw water balloons to take pleasure in a day.”

The battle within the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles began after a spectator hit Trejo’s classic convertible with a water balloon. Trejo, 80, advised the outlet that he solely exited his automotive as a result of an unnamed particular person yelled that the balloon was filled with acid.

“I don’t assume I’d have even acquired out of the automotive if any individual hadn’t yelled ‘It’s acid.’ That’s after I panicked,” he mentioned.

Trejo mentioned he was hit by one other water balloon and confronted the parade goer who threw it. The Machete actor mentioned that the person grabbed his shirt, resulting in the battle.

“I acquired out of the automotive after which — growth — a balloon hit me and I appeared up and I see a man holding a [water balloon]. I am going, ‘What within the hell is fallacious with you?’” Trejo shared.

Trejo added that he believes the confrontation was racially motivated and that the spectators in query focused Trejo’s automotive as a result of he’s Mexican-American.

“I’m simply unhappy that there’s nonetheless folks from the ‘50s and ‘60s that also really feel the identical manner. Nobody else was focused,” he mentioned.

That story gave the impression to be corroborated by a witness who spoke to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

“This parade is sort of a factor the place you throw water balloons backwards and forwards at one another,” Stanley Herrarte advised the outlet. “The explanation why Danny was so infuriated was as a result of often folks don’t throw water balloons at fancy vehicles after they come by.”

In the end, Trejo is not any worse for put on — which is actually not a given when an 80-year-old will get in a battle.

“I’m alright. They couldn’t harm me,” he mentioned, smiling. “I’d be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man and he’s nonetheless speaking and laughing.”

Trejo actually appears unbothered. He shared a video of himself dancing to “Bizarre Al” Yankovic’s “Taco Grande” in a storage filled with classic vehicles through Instagram on Saturday, July 6. Whereas he didn’t tag the enterprise, Trejo operates Trejo’s Tacos, a taqueriaco chain with 5 areas in Los Angeles.