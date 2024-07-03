Danish Venue Tobakken Hires New Booker

ESBJERG, DENMARK (vip-booking) – Instantly after Esbjerg Municipality and Musikhuset Esbjerg reached an settlement on the finish of Might for Musikhuset to take over the Danish venue Tobakken, the seek for a booker for the venue started. Musikhuset Esbjerg can now announce {that a} unanimous hiring committee has chosen 34-year-old Sune Rasmussen, who will begin the place after the summer season break.

34-year-old Sune Rasmussen will set the inventive path for Tobakken and make the Esbjerg venue one of many nation’s largest and most influential. Rasmussen involves Tobakken after six profitable years as a venue supervisor at Tøjhuset in Fredericia.

“Sune Rasmussen has, regardless of his age, intensive expertise within the music business and a big and strong community, each nationally and regionally. He’s well-liked, revered, strategic, and development-oriented and has delivered wonderful outcomes at Tøjhuset. There isn’t any doubt that he’s the correct particular person to set the inventive path for Tobakken,” says the director of Musikhuset Esbjerg and Tobakken, Torben Seldrup.

Rasmussen began at 28 in 2018 because the each day supervisor and booker on the Tøjhuset venue in Fredericia. There, he developed good cooperation with volunteer organizers and native music associations, making certain that the venue’s annual customer numbers elevated from about 14,000 to a few instances that immediately, partly due to the opening of the Eksercerhuset venue, which Rasmussen has additionally led since 2021.

Rasmussen seeks to current essentially the most distinguished Danish artists and worldwide names whereas fostering area of interest, quirky, and new acts. It’s essential that the venue has robust native roots.

“My most important focus will initially be establishing good contact with native associations. Many in Esbjerg have robust opinions and nice love for Tobakken, and we have to interact with them. The start line shall be native, after which we are able to take a look at reserving nationwide and worldwide artists,” says Rasmussen.

For Rasmussen, taking the brand new job at Tobakken looks like coming dwelling. He has been concerned with the venue his whole life, first as a performer when he was a part of the Ribe Rock Choir as a baby, later as an viewers member, and from 2009 to 2017 as an worker. He started as an apprentice occasion coordinator and, throughout his eight years at Tobakken, deliberate and executed quite a few live shows, labored with fundraising and advertising and marketing, and led De Studerendes Hus, now often called Kanten.

“I utilized for the booker place and accepted it as a result of it`s unbelievable to have the chance to assist get Tobakken again on its ft. Proceed its good traditions and create new, thrilling issues on the venue. Esbjerg is a metropolis with an awesome love for rhythmic music, and a big viewers is raring to get pleasure from unbelievable live performance experiences once more. Tobakken is a spot that brings pleasure to everybody concerned – each the artists and the viewers. That’s why I’m actually trying ahead to beginning on the new Tobakken,” says Rasmussen.

Rasmussen will begin his place as a booker at Tobakken on September 1. Nevertheless, he has been on Director Seldrup’s radar for a few years.

“I actually observed Sune when Musikhuset and the previous Tobakken collectively organized Slipknot in Blue Water Dokken in 2016. This younger man was working across the venue pulling the strings, and I believed, ‘Okay, right here’s a younger man who has his act collectively and goes to go far,’” says Seldrup.