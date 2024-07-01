Danish Authority Warns 38 Venues On Competition Law Violations

DENMARK (vip-booking) – The Danish Competitors and Client Authority (Konkurrence—og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has warned 38 municipal venues in regards to the prohibition of agreements that prohibit competitors.

This motion follows a collection of inspections and data gathered by the Authority at a number of of those venues. Preliminary investigations of the collected materials counsel that these venues could have coordinated pricing for getting and promoting and different contractual phrases and divided markets amongst themselves.

Moreover, the fabric signifies that the venues could have shared delicate aggressive data, together with inside ERFA teams or buying collaborations.

Because of this, the Danish Competitors and Client Authority has determined to bolster the competitors guidelines for these venues. This reinforcement contains steering on the competitors laws and emphasizes that companies should guarantee their actions adjust to these guidelines.

The Authority has additionally determined to not pursue the matter additional at the moment. Subsequently, no resolution has been made relating to the legality of the venues` habits. The Authority decided {that a} extra thorough investigation would require substantial extra sources and that this advisory warning might sufficiently strengthen competitors available in the market. Nonetheless, the choice to shut the case doesn’t preclude the Authority from reopening it if new data arises.