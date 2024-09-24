Daniels, Commanders whip hapless Bengals in Paycor opener 38-33

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jayden Daniels stood within the pocket towards an all-out blitz, took successful from Bengals security Geno Stone and launched an ideal ball towards Terry McLaurin within the nook of the tip zone. McLaurin hauled it in and stored each ft in bounds whereas being tackled.

In his third NFL sport and first in prime time, Daniels couldn’t miss.

The No. 2 general draft choose threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for a rating in a remarkably environment friendly efficiency, and the Commanders shocked Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night time.

“He’s an actual cool buyer, and he’s obtained an actual poise about him,” Washington coach Dan Quinn mentioned of his quarterback.

Daniels completed 21 of 23 for 254 yards, setting an NFL rookie file for completion proportion at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on each possession apart from kneel-downs on the finish of every half and haven’t punted or turned the ball over of their final two video games.

“That’s loopy,” Daniels mentioned of the file. He mentioned he couldn’t bear in mind being that environment friendly in his passing at any degree.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or had a turnover, the primary time that’s occurred in a sport within the Tremendous Bowl period.

Burrow threw for a season-best 324 yards and three scores, however the Bengals (0-3) merely couldn’t sustain. Cincinnati is off to its worst begin since dropping its first 11 video games on the way in which to a 2-14 end in 2019.

Daniels’ first profession landing cross was a 1-yard toss to eligible sort out Trent Scott to start out the second half, the second straight sport during which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman.

“They have been all discombobulated on protection,” Daniels mentioned. “We obtained a sneaky one.”

The Commanders have been clinging to a 31-26 lead when Daniels related with McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing rating.

“I put within the work,” mentioned Daniels, final 12 months’s Heisman Trophy winner at LSU. “What’s finished at midnight will at all times come to mild. I simply know that I put together for these moments week in and week out. I simply need to go on the market and play soccer and execute.”

Within the first half, Washington obtained speeding touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had 4 receptions for 100 yards.

The Bengals couldn’t attain the tip zone on three first-half drives, with Evan McPherson kicking two subject targets and lacking one other.

In the meantime, Washington didn’t have a drive that fell wanting the tip zone till early within the fourth quarter, when Austin Seibert kicked a 42-yard subject objective to make it 31-20.

Cincinnati obtained inside 5 factors on Burrow’s second TD cross to Ja’Marr Chase, however the 2-point conversion failed.

Daniels then led a drive that ate up 7 1/2 minutes and ended with the toss to McLaurin, which had a completion chance of 10.3%, in response to the NFL’s Subsequent Gen Stats.

Cincinnati scored on a 1-yard run by Zack Moss to chop the deficit to 38-33 with 40 seconds left, however McPherson’s onside kick was unsuccessful.

Chase had six receptions for 118 yards and two TDs for the Bengals, who additionally obtained a landing catch by Andrei Iosivas.

“I knew that may be a troublesome soccer crew,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor mentioned. “They scored on each possession final week, they usually scored on each possession this week. It was a harmful crew. They have been prepared for us. They dictated the move of the sport.”

Daniels the competitor

Daniels mentioned he wished to indicate his aggressive spirit in his first prime-time sport.

“I need to compete on a excessive degree,” he mentioned. “I’m simply blessed to go on the market every Sunday and do issues that lots of people on this planet can’t do. And Monday, or every time we play.”

Accidents

Commanders RB Ekeler left within the second half with a concussion.

Bengals OT Trent Brown was carted off the sector with a proper knee damage within the first half and didn’t return.

Up subsequent

Commanders: At Arizona on Sunday.

Bengals: At Carolina on Sunday.

