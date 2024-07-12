Daniel Eykyn 11′ Named Bishop England Varsity Basketball Head Coach

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Former The Citadel basketball participant Daniel Eykyn 11′ has been named the Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach at Bishop England Excessive Faculty.



Eykyn spent the previous 13 years as an assistant coach for the Battling Bishops.



A four-year member of the Bulldogs basketball workforce, Eykyn performed three seasons for Head Coach Ed Conroy throughout his first stint as The Citadel Head Coach, showing in 75 video games from 2007-10 alongside present assistant coaches John Reynolds and Cameron Wells .

“I am extraordinarily pleased for each Daniel Eykyn and the Bishop England Excessive Faculty basketball program,” mentioned Coach Conroy. “I can not wait to look at Daniel instill the identical depth and dedication that he performed with into the Battling Bishops program. Thrilling days forward for BE basketball and I will probably be following each recreation with nice curiosity.”



For his profession, the Charleston native performed in 105 video games for the blue and white, averaging 2.4 factors per recreation and 1.7 rebounds as a key rotational participant for the Bulldogs.



Eykyn graduated from The Citadel in 2011 with a level in enterprise administration.

