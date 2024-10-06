Dani Carvajal Renews Real Madrid Contract Hours After ACL Injury

Dani Carvajal signed a brand new contract with Actual Madrid to maintain him on the membership till June 2026 regardless of struggling a devastating knee damage.
Carvajal’s contract with Los Blancos was set to run out in the summertime of 2025. Now, the 32-year-old secured his place at Actual Madrid for an additional 12 months, the membership introduced on Oct. 6.
“Actual Madrid C. F. declares that, as deliberate, the membership has agreed with Dani Carvajal to increase the participant’s contract, which can maintain him on the membership till 30 June 2026,” Actual Madrid’s assertion mentioned. “Since 2013 he has been a member of the primary crew, and in his 12 seasons carrying our shirt, he has develop into a legend of Actual Madrid and of world soccer.”
The information comes lower than 24 hours after the Spaniard was stretchered off the pitch in tears towards Villarreal. Carvajal instantly went to floor after an ungainly problem with Yéremy Pino that left the Actual Madrid man clutching his knee.
The membership confirmed Carvajal suffered a “ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured exterior collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his proper leg.” The fitting-back will bear surgical procedure earlier than he faces an extended restoration.
“Actual Madrid want to categorical its assist and affection for him and needs him a speedy restoration in order that we will get pleasure from his soccer on the pitch once more as quickly as potential,” the membership mentioned.
Actual Madrid now should proceed its La Liga and Champions League title defenses with out Carvajal. The membership may flip to the market in the course of the winter switch window to discover a true substitute for Euro 2024 winner, however till then, Lucas Vázquez will get the nod on the appropriate flank.