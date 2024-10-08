‘Dancing With The Stars’ Episode 3 Scores—Which Couples Could Go Home On Tuesday?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episode 3302″ – Oscars® Night time” Hollywood glitz meets ballroom glamour … [+] when all 13 {couples} grace the stage with dazzling performances, dancing to iconic songs from Oscar®-nominated movies. TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) on ABC(Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney

Dancing with the Stars returned with a brand new episode on Monday, October 7, following final week’s hiatus. The episode’s theme was Soul Prepare night time, and the 11 remaining {couples} danced to classics from “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5 to “Assume” by Aretha Franklin.

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov, together with Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa, have been the primary pairs to be eradicated from the competitors in Week 3. Delvey confronted criticism after she said on dwell tv that she would take away “nothing” from her time on the present.

Longtime decide Carrie Ann Inaba instructed Leisure Weekly that she was stunned by Delvey’s remark. “That was dismissive not solely of the chance she was given, of her fantastic and supportive associate Ezra in his debut season, but additionally of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the inventive group,” she mentioned.

With Delvey not within the combine, Dancing With the Stars returned on Monday with much less drama however loads of steamy romance—notably between mannequin Brooks Nader and her professional associate Gleb Savchenko, who have been photographed kissing in Beverly Hills final week.

Soul Prepare night time kicked off with a gap quantity to “T.S.O.P (The Sound of Philadelphia)” by MFSB that includes The Three Levels, choreographed by Luam, and that includes visitor dancer and “Soul Prepare” alum Popin’ Pete of The Electrical Boogaloos. Rosie Perez, who bought her begin as a dancer on “Soul Prepare,” was a particular visitor decide.

Hold studying for the Dancing With the Stars Episode 3 scores and what the judges considered every dance.

What Had been The Dancing With the Stars Episode 3 Scores?

"Premiere – 3301" "Dancing with the Stars" returns for an all-new star-studded season!

Phaedra Parks And Val Chmerkovskiy

Rating: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy carried out a quickstep to “Assume” by Aretha Franklin. The judges praised the routine, with Derek calling it “incredible” and Carrie Ann describing it as “fantastic.” Whereas they famous some footwork points, they have been total impressed, with the scores break up between sevens and eights.

Ilona Maher And Alan Bersten

Rating: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten carried out a Foxtrot to “Woman Marmalade” by LaBelle. Bruno applauded it as a “correct foxtrot,” whereas Carrie Ann and Derek famous her enchancment, calling the efficiency stunning and chic. Rosie additionally complimented her, saying she did an exquisite job. The judges awarded sevens and eights for the routine.

Eric Roberts And Britt Stewart

Rating: 24 (7, 6, 5, 6)

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart carried out a Foxtrot to Al Inexperienced’s “Let’s Keep Collectively,” which Roberts devoted to his spouse. The judges have been touched by the emotional efficiency and acknowledged his enchancment, although they identified just a few technical points. Scores ranged from 5 to seven.

Stephen Nedoroscik And Rylee Arnold

Rating: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold carried out a quickstep to “Superstition” by Stevie Marvel. Derek liked the power and tips however famous points with Stephen’s body. Bruno and Carrie Ann urged him to work on his timing, as he tended to get forward of the beat. After all of the critiques, the judges in the end gave the pair eights and sevens.

Brooks Nader And Gleb Savchencko

Rating: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchencko carried out a rumba to “Sexual Therapeutic” by Marvin Gaye. “That dance made me pregnant,” Hough jokingly mentioned earlier than calling it a ravishing rumba—though he wished extra strikes in the beginning. Bruno admired her “good” shapes and contours, whereas Carrie Ann instructed bettering her transitions however believed she has the potential to go far within the competitors. The pair have been constantly awarded sevens throughout the board.

Joey Graziadei And Jenna Johnson

Rating: 34 (9, 9, 8, 8)

Joey Graziadei And Jenna Johnson carried out a jive to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers. Bruno praised Joey’s musicality, noting that he by no means missed a beat. “That was superb; you might be so proficient,” Carrie Ann added. Rosie remarked that Joey knew find out how to boogie, whereas Derek appreciated how content-packed the routine was. They earned the primary nines of the season together with two eights.

Dwight Howard And Daniella Karagach

Rating: 23 (6, 6, 5, 6)

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach carried out a cha cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fireplace. The judges have been involved by Dwight’s efficiency, doubtless as a result of couple’s restricted rehearsal time. “That was onerous to look at. I do know you are able to do higher than that,” Carrie Ann mentioned. Rosie added that he must work slightly more durable, whereas Bruno mentioned that he wants to enhance his method. For his or her scores, they earned three sixes and one 5.

Danny Amendola And Witney Carson

Rating: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson carried out a foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5. The judges described the efficiency as “so good.” Derek emphasised how a lot he liked seeing Danny’s efficiency high quality and added that he sees him bettering every week. In the meantime, Bruno instructed that Danny work on changing into extra lyrical. The couple obtained scores of sevens and eights.

Reginald VelJohnson And Emma Slater

Rating: 21 (6, 5, 5, 5)

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater carried out a foxtrot to “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash. “Your smile lights up this room,” mentioned Derek. “Your character shines,” added Bruno. With tears in her eyes, Carrie Ann famous that there’s one thing so candy and harmless about his dancing and that she needs she might give him all 10s.

Jenn Tran And Sasha Farber

Rating: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber carried out a Viennese waltz to “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. The judges unanimously agreed it was one of many sexiest Viennese waltzes they’d ever seen. Rosie liked the efficiency, whereas Derek was thrilled to see that his remark from final week about bettering her body made a distinction. The couple obtained their first eights of the season and one seven.

Chandler Kinney And Brandon Armstrong

Rating: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong carried out a cha cha to “It’s Tough” by Run-DMC. All of the judges completely liked their efficiency; Carrie Ann mentioned it was an “superb partnership” in comparison with final week, whereas Rosie added that their routine personified the sensation of soul and Soul Prepare. Derek appreciated the fusion of cha-cha and soul, and Bruno known as out Chandler’s large star high quality.

Who Was Eradicated In Dancing With The Stars Episode 3?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – "Episode 3302″ – Oscars® Night time"

Nobody was eradicated on Monday, October 7, within the episode of Dancing With the Stars, which was pre-taped final week as a result of Vice Presidential debate on October 1. As a substitute, the scores from Monday’s episode will carry over to Tuesday, the place two {couples} will likely be eradicated throughout the dwell present.

As for which pairs might be going residence tomorrow, the contestants most in danger for elimination are Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater (21 factors), Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach (23 factors), and Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart (24 factors).

Thankfully, the {couples} can redeem themselves tomorrow by bettering their scores and receiving sufficient votes from the general public. Be sure that to vote on your favorites earlier than the ultimate aggressive dance throughout the ET/CT simulcast.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+. Episodes can be found to stream the subsequent day on Hulu and ABC.com.