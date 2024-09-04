‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast: Anna Sorokin, Dwight Howard, Tori Spelling, Ilona Maher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, resorts and buddies in 2019 after falsely constructing a repute as a rich German heiress named Anna Delvey, has discovered her latest enterprise: “Dancing With the Stars.”

Described because the “infamous ankle bracelet fashionista” in a press launch, Sorokin was introduced Wednesday on “Good Morning America” together with the likes of former NBA star Dwight Howard, actor Tori Spelling and Jenn Tran, “The Bachelorette” lead whose season resulted in heartbreak simply Tuesday evening. Tran, the primary Asian American “Bachelorette,” was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” — and he, too, will probably be vying for the trophy.

Complicating Sorokin’s newest starring position is the ankle bracelet she’s worn since October 2022, when she began her home arrest — although the present seems to be leaning into it with a promo picture of Sorokin in a glittering gown and an ankle monitor on her leg. Whereas she was launched from jail in February 2021, immigration authorities picked her up shortly after she obtained out, claiming she overstayed her visa and should be returned to her native Germany. The “Inventing Anna” inspiration was in ICE custody for over a 12 months earlier than a choose cleared the best way for her to modify to dwelling confinement in October 2022 whereas she fights the deportation case.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not returned requests for remark concerning modifications to Sorokin’s home arrest situations to accommodate filming within the Los Angeles space. Sorokin’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed Tuesday that she might journey inside 70 miles (112 kilometers) of her dwelling base and anyplace within the 5 boroughs of New York Metropolis below earlier home arrest situations, however couldn’t touch upon any modifications to these guidelines.

Whereas below home arrest, she needed to abide by the immigration choose’s situation that she doesn’t use social media, however Sorokin stored busy. She began a podcast —“The Anna Delvey Present”— that featured friends like comic Whitney Cummings and know-how journalist Taylor Lorenz who traveled to her condominium in New York’s East Village to report.

“So many individuals grew to become well-known for dangerous issues and have been capable of type of segue it into one thing completely different,” she mentioned in a June 2023 interview with The Related Press.

“Dancing With the Stars” is the primary mainstream approach Sorokin is making an attempt to perform that objective. She’ll be competing within the upcoming thirty third season, which premieres Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+.

Sorokin will probably be becoming a member of Staff USA’s breakout star from the Olympics: Stephen Nedoroscik — higher recognized to the web as “Pommel Horse Man.” The 25-year-old who gained two bronze medals in Paris was the primary contestant introduced, in August recent off his Olympics’ excessive. He grew to become an web sensation due to memes of his preparation earlier than competing and of his Superman-like transformation earlier than hitting the ground.

One other U.S. Olympian will probably be competing: Ilona Maher, the rugby participant and bronze medalist who grew to become a social media darling for her humorous TikToks and physique positivity content material.

The sequence hosted by Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough additionally introduced that Ezra Sosa, a earlier member of the present’s troupe of dancers, will probably be amongst these promoted to a “professional” this season; he’s partnered with Sorokin. Artem Chigvintsev, who was arrested final week on a home violence cost, won’t be return as a professional.

The total checklist of celebrities competing on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”: