Dancehall star to be released after years behind bars

— Jamaica Courtroom of Enchantment
Vybz Kartel to stay in jail till courtroom resolution
Dance corridor star Vybz Kartel will stay behind bars for now. The courtroom of enchantment in Jamaica has nonetheless not selected whether or not to grant the prosecution’s request for a retrial. FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers has the small print.
In a unanimous resolution Wednesday, the courtroom determined in opposition to a retrial within the homicide of Clive “Lizard” Williams, whose physique was by no means discovered.
The gorgeous resolution implies that Vybz Kartel, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John will probably be launched after years behind bars.
The courtroom mentioned Wednesday, that there was enough proof to counsel that Kartel wouldn’t have the ability to full a probably longer sentence if there have been to be a retrial.
Vybz Kartel throughout HOT 97’s “On The Reggae Tip” Dwell – September 2, 2005 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York Metropolis, New York. (Picture by John Ricard/FilmMagic)
His protection has cited the extreme lockdown circumstances he is been in since 2011. They've described his holding as a brick cell with no air circulation, no water, and a bucket for a bathroom.
“His neck was swollen, should you consider a shirt that’s about 18.5 inches within the neck space, you could not shut the collar on his neck and that is how unhealthy it’s on this second,” his protection described to FOX 5. “His face is definitely swollen. And one different factor. He at all times wears glasses; on this situation, that causes his eyes to protrude.”
Why was Vybz Kartel in jail?
What’s Subsequent for Vybz Kartel – STREET SOLDIERS
After many months of authorized maneuvers and strikes behind bars, a future exterior of jail is now a chance for worldwide dancehall star Vybz Kartel. However there’s nonetheless one other hurdle to beat.