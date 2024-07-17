“Dance Moms” star Christi Lukasiak charged with DUI after crash in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — “Dance Mothers” star Christi Lukasiak is dealing with DUI fees after a crash in Westmoreland County final month.

In line with courtroom paperwork, Murrysville police have been known as to the realm of Logan Ferry Highway close to Remaley Highway the night of June 27 for a single-vehicle accident. When officers obtained there, they mentioned they discovered Lukasiak’s Audi Q7 crashed right into a tree with a totally sheered phone pole hanging over it.

Whereas speaking to Lukasiak, police mentioned her eyes have been bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred. She additionally smelled like alcohol, the officer mentioned. The felony grievance says Lukasiak admitted to having two glasses of wine on the Wood Nickel earlier than she dropped her buddy off in Plum.

A preliminary breath check got here again optimistic for alcohol in her blood, police mentioned. She additionally agreed to straightforward subject sobriety checks, and police mentioned they determined that she was “impaired to an extent that she couldn’t safely function a car.”

Christi Lukasiak was a fixture on the present “Dance Mothers,” a actuality present that chronicled the drama at Abby Lee Miller’s Penn Hills studio as Miller fought with mothers over their daughters’ dance destinies. Lukasiak was identified for her contentious relationship with Miller, and Lukasiak and her daughter Chloe left the present in season 4.

