Christi Lukasiak attends Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015, in Inglewood, California.

‘Dance Moms’ star Christi Lukasiak arrested on DUI charge

Former “Dance Mothers” star Christi Lukasiak is going through a driving beneath the affect cost stemming from an accident final month.

The mom of Chloé Lukasiak — who was an authentic solid member on the Lifetime actuality present for 4 seasons — was charged with a DUI in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in June, in line with court docket data. Information of the cost surfaced Tuesday, as TMZ first reported.

In keeping with the Murrysville Police Division, through the arresting division’s information launch, Lukasiak “refused to undergo a blood draw to find out her blood alcohol content material.”

If convicted, this could be Lukasiak’s first DUI offense inside the Pennsylvania look-back interval, which is 10 years. Lukasiak was additionally charged with working a car with out legitimate inspection, exceeding 35 mph in an city district by 5 mph and an unspecified Pennsylvania Turnpike Fee violation, all of which she pleaded responsible to.

For the DUI cost, Lukasiak, 47, is due again in court docket for a preliminary listening to subsequent month.

The Lukasiaks starred in Seasons 1 by 4 of “Dance Mothers,” which adopted a Pittsburgh (and later Los Angeles) dance studio run by controversial choreographer Abby Lee Miller, in addition to her dancers and their mother and father.

