‘Dance Moms’ star Christi Lukasiak arrested on DUI charge

Former “Dance Mothers” star Christi Lukasiak is going through a driving beneath the affect cost stemming from an accident final month.

The mom of Chloé Lukasiak — who was an authentic solid member on the Lifetime actuality present for 4 seasons — was charged with a DUI in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in June, in line with court docket data. Information of the cost surfaced Tuesday, as TMZ first reported.

In keeping with the Murrysville Police Division, through the arresting division’s information launch, Lukasiak “refused to undergo a blood draw to find out her blood alcohol content material.”

If convicted, this could be Lukasiak’s first DUI offense inside the Pennsylvania look-back interval, which is 10 years. Lukasiak was additionally charged with working a car with out legitimate inspection, exceeding 35 mph in an city district by 5 mph and an unspecified Pennsylvania Turnpike Fee violation, all of which she pleaded responsible to.

For the DUI cost, Lukasiak, 47, is due again in court docket for a preliminary listening to subsequent month.

The Lukasiaks starred in Seasons 1 by 4 of “Dance Mothers,” which adopted a Pittsburgh (and later Los Angeles) dance studio run by controversial choreographer Abby Lee Miller, in addition to her dancers and their mother and father.

Earlier this yr, the solid of an iconic actuality TV staple returned to the small display for “Dance Mothers: The Reunion.”

“Dance Mothers” initially lasted for eight seasons, and a ninth season of the sequence was by no means confirmed. A by-product, “Abby’s Digital Dance Off,” was canceled in 2020 after a former “Dance Mothers” star got here out with accusations of racism towards Miller.

Together with Lukasiak and her daughter Chloé Lukasiak, the now-grown-up dancers Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Paige Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and mothers Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes and Kira Hilliker returned to Lifetime for a rehashing of “Dance Mothers” most dramatic moments and a dialog about life since then. Noticeably absent from the reunion solid was Miller.

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge