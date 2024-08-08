Dance Moms: A New Era’s Miss Glo Breaks Down Abby Lee Miller History

Dance Mothers: A New Period instructor Gloria “Glo” Hampton has a historical past with Abby Lee Miller that goes means again.

“Abby and I met on the unique present, and my daughter and I went on as one of many replacements for her crew, and we grew to become truly actually quick associates,” Hampton completely instructed Us Weekly, referencing Dance Mothers, which premiered in 2011. “We’ve each been within the enterprise for a really very long time. We all know quite a lot of the identical individuals.”

Hampton famous that she and the previous Dance Mothers teacher, 58, “educate very related types, very technically primarily based” and “actually put an emphasis on terminology.”

“I respect her as a dance skilled,” Hampton stated of Miller. “She is aware of her stuff.”

Hampton and Miller’s connection goes past educating related strategies on the dance flooring. Each have youngsters who’re dancing professionally throughout the globe, in order that they “grew to become quick associates,” Hampton defined.

After Hampton was solid on Dance Mothers: A New Period, Miller congratulated her. “So I used to be thrilled as a result of God is aware of I wanted some recommendation and a few steering,” Hampton recalled.

Nevertheless, issues shifted when Hampton reached out to Miller once more. “I simply received a really totally different reply,” she stated. “It was upsetting, and I imply … friendship is above all else to me. This was a brand new present, it wasn’t going to be her, so why wouldn’t she be completely happy for her buddy? I’m not likely positive.”

Hampton famous that she’s hopeful about making amends with Miller sooner or later, including, “However hopefully we’ll get previous that in some unspecified time in the future.”

The unique collection, which adopted the Abby Lee Dance Firm’s junior elite competitors crew, ran for seven seasons via February 2017. An eighth season returned in 2019, starring Miller and new dancers. Now, Dance Mothers: A New Period will function Hampton.

Whereas former Dance Mothers star JoJo Siwa will “positive as hell be tuned in” to the reboot collection, she completely instructed Us that she’s nonetheless adjusting to the brand new casting.

“It makes me, fairly truthfully, just a little sick to my abdomen to see them attempt to change Abby,” Siwa, 21, instructed Us. “Despite the fact that Abby says the quote, ‘Everybody’s replaceable,’ Abby Lee is just not replaceable. The one individual that isn’t replaceable is the inventor of that quote.”

Siwa starred on the OG Dance Mothers for 2 seasons from 2015 to 2016 and was coached by Miller, who’s identified for her intense method.

“I believe that [Dance Moms: A New Era] would have much more success if Glo was Glo, not if Glo was Abby,” Siwa stated. “I believe, realistically, Glo wouldn’t do a pyramid. She wouldn’t say, ‘There’s six weeks until nationals.’ She wouldn’t use the precise Abby lingo.”

Dance Mothers: A New Period premieres on Hulu Wednesday, August 7.

