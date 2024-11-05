Dana Walden Receive Milestone Award 2025 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America will honor Dana Walden with its Milestone Award on the 2025 PGA Awards.

Walden, Disney Leisure’s co-chairman, will settle for the award on the thirty sixth ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The celebrated Milestone Award honors trade producers which have made historic contributions to the leisure trade.

Previous Milestone Award recipients embrace Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Donna Langley and Charles D. King.

“Her (Walden’s) management, first as CEO of Fox Tv Group and now as co-chairman overseeing Disney’s international tv portfolio, has had a serious affect on the enterprise. We’re proud to acknowledge her distinctive and long-standing work on this trade,” PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line stated in a joint assertion.

For her half, Walden shared her success with trade collaborators. “I’ve had the unbelievable luck of working with lots of the smartest and most gifted producers within the historical past of the tv and movie trade, and I’m grateful to Stephanie, Donald and the PGA for recognizing the great worth of these partnerships,” she stated in her personal assertion.

At Disney, Walden oversees the studio’s streaming providers, together with Hulu within the U.S. and Disney+ in over 150 nations worldwide, amongst different duties. Throughout her profession, Walden has TV credit that embrace 24, Abbott Elementary, The People, American Horror Story, American Idol, The Bear, Shogun, The Simpsons and This Is Us.

The 2025 Producers Guild Awards are produced by Anchor Avenue Collective.