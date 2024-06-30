Dan Ige drops close decision at UFC 303 hours after being called in to replace an ill fighter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An sickness compelled Brian Ortega to withdraw Saturday hours earlier than his scheduled combat with Diego Lopes within the co-main occasion at UFC 303, and Dan Ige was known as in as a substitute and narrowly misplaced by choice.

All three judges scored the combat 29-28 in favor Lopes (25-6).

“I’ve stated earlier than whoever, wherever, I’ll combat anyone,” Lopes, a Brazilian, stated by means of an interpreter.

Ige (18-8) obtained a loud ovation from the gang after his loss for his willingness to step in on quick discover.

“I used to be like, ‘Man, this a chance to develop into a legend,’” Ige stated. “It is a story I’ll inform my grandkids. I’d like to (have gained), however man I couldn’t be happier.”

UFC President Dana White stated earlier than the bout that it possible would have been known as off if Ige hadn’t been accessible.

“There would have been no different choices,” White stated.

The match is the warm-up bout to the primary occasion between mild heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka.

White stated Ortega was operating a fever and wasn’t able to go on. Ige, who’s from Honolulu however trains in Las Vegas, already was on the town getting ready for one more combat.

“It’s all about alternative,” White stated. “He jumped at it. Who’s hotter than Lopes proper now?”

White joked that Ige possible was sitting on his sofa about to order the pay-per-view when he obtained the decision.

Jeff Mullen, govt director of the Nevada Athletic Fee, advised ESPN that as a result of Ige fought Feb. 10 in Las Vegas, that made the method smoother to get him authorized.

“We already had his medicals and all his necessities accomplished,” Mullen stated. “It was a wonderfully authorized matchup. I checked with the attorneys to ensure all the pieces was so as.”

The Ortega-Lopes combat itself was a substitute for a beforehand scheduled bout. Jamahal Hill needed to ask out of his match towards Carlos Ulberg as a result of a knee damage in coaching.

