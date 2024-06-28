Dallas Mavericks Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. To Detroit Pistons For Quentin Grimes

Detroit Pistons guard Quentin Grimes dunks throughout the first half of an NBA basketball recreation in opposition to … [+] the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Picture/Carlos Osorio) Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved

The Dallas Mavericks are making strikes to bolster their backcourt. In line with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the crew traded veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in alternate for taking pictures guard Quentin Grimes.

Wojnarowski notes that the second-round picks are a 2025 choice by way of the Toronto Raptors and two in 2028.

Swapping Hardaway for Grimes offers Dallas some monetary flexibility. In line with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, it permits the crew to supply Derrick Jones Jr. a major a part of the $12.9M nontaxpayer midlevel exception. Re-signing Jones is a high precedence for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

Grimes signed a assured four-year, $11.1 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2021. He’s getting into the ultimate season of his present contract and can earn $4.2 million subsequent season. He’s eligible for a contract extension earlier than the beginning of the season.

Dallas Mavericks ahead Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) runs up court docket after scoring in opposition to the Boston … [+] Celtics throughout the second half in Sport 4 of the NBA basketball finals, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Picture/Julio Cortez) Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved

Hardaway signed a four-year, $75 million descending worth contract with the Mavericks in 2021. He’ll earn $16.1 million with the Pistons throughout the 2024-25 season. He turns into an unrestricted free agent subsequent summer season.

Grimes, 24, spent final season with the Knicks and Pistons. In February, New York traded him to Detroit in a deal that despatched Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks.

Grimes solely appeared in six video games with the Pistons earlier than lacking the rest of the season to rehabilitate lingering muscle soreness associated to a bone bruise damage in his knee that he sustained in January.

In his third NBA season, Grimes performed in 51 video games between the Knicks and Pistons. He averaged 7.0 factors on 37.2% taking pictures, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Hardaway, 32, discovered himself out of the rotation throughout the latter a part of Dallas’ season and run to the NBA Finals. He appeared in 79 common season video games and 14 playoff video games. He averaged 14.4 factors on 40.2% taking pictures, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists throughout the common season and 4.4 factors on 37.9% taking pictures and 1.8 rebounds within the playoffs.