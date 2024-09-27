Dallas Cowboys star carted off field during TNF

The Dallas Cowboys have been in a struggle on Thursday Night time Soccer they usually’ve been banged up.
Throughout their Week 4 showdown with the New York Giants, they misplaced DeMarcus Lawrence to an obvious foot damage. Trevon Diggs left for some time as effectively, however fortunately, he was again on the sphere shortly after being handled for dehydration.
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey indicators jersey for superfan Submit Malone
Late within the fourth quarter, essentially the most regarding damage of the evening occurred when Micah Parsons suffered an obvious leg damage. He was helped to the sideline by trainers however then positioned on the cart and brought to the locker room.
Parsons was injured when proper guard Greg Van Roten landed on the again of his leg as he was additionally tousled with middle John Michael Schmit, Jr.
Previous to this sport, Parsons referred to as out teammates for his or her effort. The message obtained by way of as they’ve held the Giants to 26 yards on 24 dashing makes an attempt. Parsons had two tackles, together with one for a loss earlier than exiting.
