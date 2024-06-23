Dallas Cowboys rookie Marist Liufau has family ties with NFL record-setting WR

Dallas Cowboys rookie Marist Liufau has been turning heads since arriving in Frisco for the group’s first rookie minicamp.
Liufau, who was a third-round pick of Notre Dame, has been incomes the respect of Cowboys veteran linebackers and the teaching workers. There’s a perception that Liufau may make an instantaneous impression in Massive D. .
And, if his household ties are any. indication, Cowboys followers may very well be in for an enormous deal with.
Liufau is cousins with Los Angeles Rams star large receiver Puka Nucua, who earned a Professional Bowl nod throughout his rookie marketing campaign.
Nacua additionally set the NFL rookie single-season data for receptions and receiving yards with 105 and 1,648, respectively. His record-setting performances carried over to the postseason when he broke the rookie file for many receiving yards in a playoff recreation with 181 yards and a landing.
“It’s one of many highest bars you might most likely set as a rookie, so due to Puka for that,” Liufau mentioned, through the Dallas Morning Information. “That’s positively a excessive bar that Puka has set.”
Cowboys followers can solely hope for a fraction of the success to proceed operating within the household. .
Liufau has further ties to a former NFL linebacker.
He attended Punahou Excessive Faculty in Honolulu, the identical highschool as fellow Notre Dame star Manti Te’o. The varsity additionally produced late Cowboys lineman and three-time Tremendous Bowl champion Mark Tuinei.
Liufau has Te’o to depend on as he makes the bounce from school to the professionals.
“He’s been an enormous mentor for me,” Liufau mentioned. “His factor is that this, ‘Let me know when you want something bro.’”
The Cowboys will report back to Oxnard, California, for coaching camp on July 24. We must see how the linebacker competitors seems.
Liafau joins Kendricks, Clark, and DeMarvion Overshown in a linebacking corps that appears drastically totally different than what we noticed final yr, and that may very well be a great factor.
