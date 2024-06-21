Dakota Johnson Has Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Dakota Johnson had an sudden wardrobe malfunction on the June 19 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Stay,” however she could not have been cooler together with her response.

Whereas a clip of her new film, “Daddio,” performed on this system, the highest of her costume got here undone, and viewers did not know what occurred till cameras pointed again at Johnson, who was holding up her robe together with her arms.

“My costume simply — it simply fell off,” she stated whereas making an attempt to re-hook the straps again collectively.

“Ought to I get some Scotch tape? It appears to be hanging in all proper,” Kimmel stated.

The actor proceeded to speak about “Daddio,” which additionally stars Sean Penn. She performs a girl who opens as much as her taxi driver (Penn) throughout a journey residence from the airport, and the 2 talk about necessary relationships of their lives.

Dakota Johnson tries to repair the straps of her costume after they broke off on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay.” YouTube

“By the way in which, you guys did an important job on this film,” Kimmel stated. “For individuals who have not seen it, which is everyone up to now, it is simply the 2 of you in a cab journey the entire time having a dialog.”

“Yeah,” Johnson replied whereas trying down at her costume.

“Simply maintain the necessary half,” Kimmel joked.

Johnson then grabbed her chest to carry up her costume as Kimmel’s studio viewers proceeded to chuckle.

“The film is basically good,” she laughed in return.

Kimmel then requested Johnson a few explicit half within the film when her character acquired a “d— pic” from her boyfriend. He instructed her that he was interested by how they obtained somebody to submit a photograph of their genitals for the movie.

“The place did it come from?” he jokingly requested.

“Once we have been casting the d— pic … there’s probably not a backstock of penis pictures which can be usable in films,” she stated.

“Our wonderful props grasp, Diana Burton, who’s a girl in her 60s, had a gaggle of her male associates simply anonymously ship in pictures to her, after which we sat round, the 4 of us, me, my producing associate, Ro (Donnelly), our director, Christy (Corridor), identical to 4 girls like, ‘This one’s good. That one’s not nice.’ We actually studied them,” she added.

When the choice was narrowed down to 2, Johnson stated they picked the winner by fascinated by the kind of man her character would go for, and since he is “such a douchebag,” they knew that there needed to be one thing “spectacular” about him, she defined.

“Attention-grabbing,” Kimmel stated.