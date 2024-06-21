Dakota Johnson had a wardrobe malfunction on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Dakota Johnson braved a possible wardrobe malfunction Wednesday evening throughout an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” when certainly one of her costume straps snapped in the midst of her interview.

“Your costume simply got here unhooked,” Kimmel stated, and, ever the gentleman, provided her tape to carry the items of her black Bottega Veneta robe collectively.

“My costume — it simply fell off,” Johnson stated and laughed, clutching the fragile metallic items to her shoulder.

“It appears to be hanging in all proper,” Kimmel reassured her, and Johnson agreed.

“I’ll simply maintain it,” she stated.

And that’s what the “Misplaced Daughter” star did, as she and Kimmel continued to debate her new film “Daddio,” through which she stars alongside Sean Penn. The drama from Sony Footage is scheduled to be launched nationwide on June 24.

Johnson isn’t the one celeb who has handled defective clothes just lately — the zipper on Emma Stone’s pale inexperienced peplum Louis Vuitton costume broke throughout the Oscars this previous awards season and Taylor Swift tossed the heel of her Christian Louboutin boot to a fan after it snapped off in the midst of her Eras Tour set in November, forcing her to carry out on tiptoe.

This isn’t even Johnson’s first public style emergency — her high on the 2016 Folks’s Selection Awards broke too.

Fortunately, she wasn’t fazed by both mishap.

“Properly, it’s not like no person right here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” the “Fifty Shades of Gray” star advised the Folks’s Selection viewers.