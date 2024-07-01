Dakota Johnson Attends Chris Martin’s Glastonbury Show With His Kids

Chris Martin had a full home of supporters on the U.Okay.’s Glastonbury Pageant!

Martin, 47, and his Coldplay bandmates carried out on the Worthy Farm most important stage on Saturday, June 28, which additionally featured a particular duet with actor Michael J. Fox. In the course of the efficiency, Martin’s fiancée, Dakota Johnson, was noticed cheering on the set from a balcony through an official YouTube livestream of the occasion.

Johnson, 34, watched the present alongside Martin’s kids: Apple, 20, and Moses, 18. (The “Repair You” singer shares his two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he cut up from in 2014.)

Johnson is a frequent staple at Martin’s Coldplay exhibits.

“I like watching him. I might watch him daily. I don’t know tips on how to clarify it,” she gushed to Bustle in a March 2024 profile. “I really feel like, I don’t know … I’m watching my most favourite being do his most favourite factor. When individuals are actually good at issues, it’s [sexy.]”

Us Weekly completely confirmed in December 2017 that Martin and Johnson have been relationship. Information broke in March that Martin had proposed.

“Chris and Dakota have been engaged for some time now, however they’re not the kind to make some big public announcement as a result of they attempt to maintain their relationship as personal as potential,” a supply completely informed Us on the time. “They’re not in an enormous rush to get married and don’t have a last wedding ceremony date set simply but.”

In line with the insider, Apple and Moses would “completely” be invited to the marriage given the Madame Net star’s bond as their stepparent.

“I like these children like my life relies on it. With all my coronary heart,” Johnson additional informed Bustle earlier this yr. “I grew up in a household that was so massive, and I simply consider within the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The precise saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which signifies that the connections with individuals you select are extra strong than the connections to the individuals you’re truly born to.”

Dakota is the daughter of exes Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who every later welcomed different kids with totally different companions. Griffith shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella with ex-husband Antonio Banderas. Don, in the meantime, shares son Jesse with ex Patti D’Arbanville and children Atherton, Jasper and Deacon with spouse Kelley Phleger.

“Irrespective of how f—ked up it’s, or who’s in rehab, or who’s not chatting with whom, or who’s divorcing whom, we’re household,” Dakota famous to the outlet. “And we’re at all times going to be a household. It’s actually actual. And most of us are artists. Even in my grownup life and my new household, most of us are artists. Even the youngsters, they’re terribly gifted individuals. So that you simply are coping with complicated individuals. You develop and also you embrace and also you say, ‘F—ok you and f—ok off,’ after which ‘I like you, come again.’”

Dakota utilized that very same mindset to Martin’s blended brood and has additionally fashioned a friendship with 51-year-old Paltrow.

“It took fairly a while, however finally, Gwyneth noticed how wonderful Dakota handled her children,” a second supply informed Us in April. “Seeing her love them together with her complete coronary heart actually modified the way in which Gwyneth felt.”