Dak Prescott suffers hamstring injury in Cowboys’ loss to Falcons, with MRI expected Monday

The Dallas Cowboys misplaced their recreation and, at the least for now, their quarterback.

The Week 9 blows have been the 2 newest of a dysfunctional season within the final yr of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.

Constant pre-snap penalties, accidents and missed tackles by the Cowboys characterised a day during which the Atlanta Falcons managed the sport.

Prescott was dominated out with 11:40 to play and the Cowboys down 14 factors.

He was formally dominated out with a hamstring harm, Prescott’s throwing hand was additionally swelling with a wound on the base of his pinky after a day during which he scrambled greater than he had all season.

Prescott mentioned afterward that he “felt one thing pull,” a sense that he’d “by no means” felt. He mentioned an MRI is predicted on Monday, per reporters.

By the point the Falcons accomplished their 27-21 win, extensive receiver CeeDee Lamb was additionally questionable to return with a shoulder harm.

Lamb had injured his proper shoulder within the first half, and his grimaces deepened within the fourth quarter after he fell on the shoulder whereas diving for an finish zone go he could not fairly haul in.

The Cowboys fell to 3-5 whereas the Falcons improved to 6-3, sustaining their lead atop the NFC South.

Earlier than the harm bug bit Dallas, the Cowboys performed a irritating recreation exterior of 1 inconceivable play.

The Cowboys struggled after taking a 3-0 lead, the Falcons burning them twice on fourth down together with for a 36-yard landing on fourth-and-3 as Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins confronted his former head coach in Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Even when the Cowboys protection did maintain, complementary soccer waned.

Veteran rusher Carl Lawson strip-sacked Cousins on his first of two first-half sacks and Cowboys security Donovan Wilson recovered the fumble. However Dallas’ offense couldn’t capitalize. Dealing with fourth-and-1 from Atlanta’s 44-yard line, Prescott flipped the ball to Lamb, whom the Falcons stopped three yards behind the road of scrimmage.

Tensions started to mount for a Cowboys staff that can now go greater than a month between wins. Broadcast pans to the sideline confirmed McCarthy cursing, rolling his eyes and slamming his pill to the bottom after the play he referred to as backfired.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs’ feelings have been equally on his sleeve after Darnell Mooney scored a wide-open 36-yard landing whereas Diggs appeared tangled amongst different defenders.

However Dallas discovered an unlikely spark earlier than halftime. Regardless of a delay-of-game penalty organising second-and-15, Prescott scrambled for simply the tenth time this season.

The 22 yards Prescott picked up marked the longest rush of the season for a Cowboys staff that ranks final within the league in speeding. Dallas additionally traveled to Atlanta with out veteran operating again Ezekiel Elliott, whom the staff left in Dallas after Elliott reportedly missed a number of conferences. Prescott prolonged the play for 7.08 seconds, per Subsequent Gen Stats, earlier than discovering operating again Rico Dowdle on a play that Dowdle would first bobble after which catch on his again.

Tempers settled some, however Dallas’ points have been removed from over.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a pre-snap penalty, and struggled once more on fourth down when punter Bryan Anger tried a go on a punt faux to C.J. Goodwin, who fell.

5 performs later, exploiting the Cowboys’ wrestle to handle pre-snap motions, Cousins discovered Ray-Ray McCloud for an 11-yard landing.

The Falcons wouldn’t cede the lead they’d carried since halfway via the primary quarter.

A landing from Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush to Jalen Tolbert narrowed the deficit to 6 factors with beneath two minutes to play, however the Falcons defended an onside kick try and safe their win.

Cousins continued his sturdy first season in Atlanta, finishing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Bijan Robinson led Atlanta ability gamers with 145 yards from scrimmage, although 4 Falcons apart from him scored: Mooney, McCloud, operating again Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London, who additionally left the sport with a hip harm.

The Falcons additionally sacked Prescott twice within the first quarter after managing simply six sacks of their preliminary eight video games.

Prescott accomplished 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a landing, additionally speeding thrice for 30 yards. Prescott’s rushes helped open up Dallas’ offense however might have been expensive, as his exit occurred after a sequence during which he carried twice for 5 yards (one was referred to as again for holding).

Rush accomplished 13 of 25 makes an attempt for 115 yards and a rating.

Dowdle led Cowboys ability gamers with 107 yards from scrimmage and a spectacular landing catch.

However a Cowboys staff shortly headed towards playoff elimination might now enter the thick of their division play with accidents to their two most necessary offensive gamers and their two most impactful defensive gamers.

Prescott’s and Lamb’s accidents hit a Cowboys staff who’ve performed their final 4 video games with out edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

They’ve misplaced three of these 4.

The Eagles go to Dallas subsequent week, whereas the Falcons journey to the New Orleans Saints.