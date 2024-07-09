Daily Roundup 7/8 – Bachelorette Jenn’s Ep-by-Ep Spoilers, What Happens On The Premiere Tonight, Golden Bachelorette, & 90210 Talk With Brandon & Brenda

Share Tweet Share Share Electronic mail



You’re listening to the Day by day Roundup right here as a part of the Actuality Steve Podcast. I’m your host, Actuality Steve. Thanks all for tuning in. A great Monday present. It’s Premiere Monday. Bachelorette quantity 21. Gen trans season begins tonight on ABC. We’ve received lots to go over with reference to that. Speak about final evening’s dwell stream and we’ve received some golden bachelorette information.

I’ve received some information on. Weekly podcast quantity 400 arising in a few weeks. And we’ll speak somewhat bit extra about Jen’s spoilers. And I’ve received a 90210 story from final week and we’ll get to all that momentarily. Okay. Let’s start tonight is Jen’s season premiere. How about that? We’re lastly right here, July eighth, Jen Tran, twenty first bachelorette, regardless that she is the twenty third lady to be the bachelorette.

Since we had two seasons the place there have been two girls who performed the bachelorette, Claire and Tayshia. Rachel and Gabby. So getting began right here. Earlier than we get to Jen’s season, I did need to discuss plenty of the stuff that I introduced up on final evening’s dwell stream. Should you haven’t go test it out on my YouTube channel, actuality, Steve YouTube, you’ll be able to watch me go over all that present some photos that I had introduced up that I hadn’t actually posted but.

After which possibly another issues that you just may be fascinated by taking questions for everyone, however mainly going over the spoilers, which I’ll get to within the again half company. However one of many issues that we talked about. Was the Golden Bachelorette and the Golden Bachelorette is filming proper now Jones season.

They’re about three weeks into filming as a result of they began on June twenty first and as we speak’s July eighth. So what 9, 17, so two and a half weeks into filming. I don’t, I do know filming ends on the finish of this month. In order that they nonetheless received most likely one other two and a half weeks left of filming. We talked about it within the very starting as a result of Kelsey Anderson, you already know, the one that’s engaged to Joey, she was so upfront about her father, Mark being open to like and he or she would like to see him.

And she or he mainly gave him the go forward to look on Jones season. And we talked about it on the time. It was simply very, you already know, I even mentioned it, I’m like, look, I’d be shocked if Mark wasn’t on Jones season. After which we noticed that he went Instagram non-public like two days earlier than filming started and it was all on the market.

Effectively, I can inform you Mark’s on the season and I introduced this up final evening and I had talked about it a few weeks in the past. I used to be fairly positive Mark was on the season, however yeah, he’s on. And I feel one of many issues is, you already know, I, nothing towards Mark Anderson, you already know, but it surely virtually looks as if it’s unfair to the opposite guys which can be there as a result of the viewers is already rooting for Mark Anderson.

Like who doesn’t need him to finish up with Joan? If something, I don’t suppose that is going to be like a Patty Smith, Matt, or Patty James, Matt James mom who was on Gary season who went residence the primary evening. It was a non issue that’s not going to occur to Mark Anderson, however I simply suppose. The viewers already needs him to search out love.

And, you already know, from a manufacturing standpoint, it makes all of the sense on the planet that he’s on the present. I get that time. I’m simply saying if Mark finally ends up with Joan, it’s sort of going to be like. Okay. That is virtually like an organized marriage. I perceive that they need to hit it off. I perceive that Joan must be into him and he must be into her, however when you’ve got everyone within the viewers wanting him to finish up with Joan, it’s like they will do issues on that present to guarantee that that occurs.

It’s virtually like a win win as a result of if Mark, let’s say doesn’t win, however he will get to the top, then you definately simply set them up as our subsequent golden bachelor. You already know, why wouldn’t you at that time? As a result of he’ll have gotten to the top after which Joan dumps him and everybody’s going to really feel much more sorry for him than they already do as a result of he misplaced his spouse.

You already know, I get it from tv perspective. He’s the one, however I’m simply saying, for those who’re one of many different guys in that home, you’re most likely like, okay, they clearly are pushing this man and so they need him to be both the winner or our subsequent golden bachelor. And. I’m not saying it’s not honest. I’m simply saying, I’m positive these different guys have some ideas on Mark being solid on the present, particularly if he finally ends up profitable.

Not going to say it’s not going to be a superb love story if he finally ends up profitable as a result of I feel individuals completely eat it up, however you already know what I’m getting at. So Mark is you already know, Mark’s filming golden bachelorette now. And the opposite factor that I needed to say was, and I discussed it on the, on the dwell final evening.

And that is one thing I’m actually enthusiastic about is that this week on Thursday is podcast quantity three 99 and for 400 I needed to do one thing with any individual who hadn’t been on earlier than and simply needed to make it sort of an enormous deal as a result of not solely is podcast quantity 400, you already know, quantity 400 by no means thought I’d get to 400 weekly podcasts once I began this in December of 2016 however we’re additionally shifting to YouTube.

So you will see not solely it’s, belief me, it’s nonetheless going to be in your apple podcast feed on Thursday mornings and it’s nonetheless going to be in your Spotify feed wherever you take heed to my podcasts on Thursday, but it surely’s additionally going to be on youtube so you’ll be able to watch me interview the those that I’m speaking to for 399 episodes.

You’ve by no means been capable of watch me interview the individuals at hand. Effectively now you’re going to beginning at episode quantity 400. And for episode quantity 400, I needed to make it any individual particular, any individual who had by no means been on and any individual who could be an actual good consideration grabber for the four-hundredth episode. And I received it.

And I feel it’s among the best ones I’ve ever completed. And it’s going to be with Clayton Eckerd. Now you may be, my gosh, Steve, we’re Claytoned out at this level. Let me sort of go towards that and say this, Clayton’s been doing plenty of interviews just lately. You already know, as a result of the choose has dominated in his favor.

This case is just about completed. Clearly the opposite facet can discover a file and enchantment, however no one thinks in one million years they’re going to win any enchantment on this aside from her lawyer, which, you already know, he lives in a special world than the remainder of us, together with Laura herself. So all of them suppose they’re going to win on an enchantment, however no one else thinks no one within the authorized occupation that has adopted this case thinks they’ve a shot in hell of profitable an enchantment on this, however that’s neither right here nor there.

Clayton’s completed plenty of interviews just lately. So once I approached him, I used to be like, man, I need to get you on the podcast and I do know you’re doing lots, however I need to make it totally different. I don’t need to sit right here and rehash every little thing that everyone who’s been following this case for a very long time already is aware of about, like what occurred on the evening of the twentieth and you already know, how did it, you already know, what did she do and what did she say?

It’s like, properly, we all know the emails. Should you take heed to me or take heed to Dave, you’re very properly conscious of what’s happening right here. And you already know, in regards to the particulars of this case. Now, for these of you who don’t comply with Dave daily or didn’t take note of what’s been happening the final 9 months with him, we do discuss Laura Owens on this case and I, on this podcast, I feel it could be the primary 30, 40 minutes.

We discuss Laura and this case sort of in generalizations. We don’t sit there and do a timeline. You already know, when he, when he went on Nick Vial’s podcast, He was having to handle lots of people who had most likely had no thought in regards to the case. In order that they went by way of, okay, what occurred right here? What occurred right here?

All that stuff. It’s not an interview like that. That is virtually like a Clayton Eckerd uncensored, Clayton Eckerd unfiltered, Clayton Eckerd tells all, and it’s extra about him as an individual and it’s extra about his psychological well being. And you already know, I’ve by no means had Clayton on earlier than, so we’ve by no means even, I’ve by no means even talked to him about his season, which He was one of the crucial hated bachelors we’ve ever had for what he did with Gabby and Rachel and Susie telling all of them that he liked them.

After which Susie saying, properly, for those who slept with each of them, I’ve to depart. After which him ending up with Susie ultimately, as a result of he needed to, he needed to be along with her after which them getting collectively put up present. We discuss all that stuff, plenty of great things about Susie in there too. And I simply suppose it’s a extremely, actually good interview.

I can’t look forward to you all to listen to it. It’s going to be subsequent Thursday’s podcast, July 18th, however I recorded it on Friday and I’m simply actually happy with it. And Clayton thought it went rather well. And yeah, you’ll get to take heed to it on audio, however you’ll additionally be capable to watch it on YouTube for those who’re fascinated by that.

So join my YouTube channel, subscribe, simply go to YouTube, hit Actuality Steve, subscribe there. And also you’ll discover it. If you wish to go watch final evening’s dwell stream, go forward as properly. It’s must be clearly up there. And I feel, I feel you’re simply going to see a facet of Clayton and also you’re going to, you’re going to listen to a facet of Clayton on this podcast.

I simply don’t suppose you’ve heard but. I feel you’re going to study lots a couple of man from this podcast. He takes full accountability for the way his season went down and what he did, however. He does clarify the reasoning behind the issues that he did. He’s not attempting to make excuses. He’s simply saying, look, you need to know what you need a solution.

Right here’s why I did what I did. Right here’s why I mentioned the issues that I did. Doesn’t make it proper. However if you wish to know why, as a result of I’m simply sitting right here going, you already know, Clayton, since your season aired, I haven’t been capable of speak to you. Why’d you inform three girls you’re keen on them? What have been you pondering? And he solutions it.

