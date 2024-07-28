Daily Active Addresses And Transactions Soar, MATIC Gains 5%

Layer 2 scaling resolution Polygon has maintained sturdy community exercise even because the broader cryptocurrency market and its native token, MATIC, skilled a downturn within the second quarter of 2024, in line with a brand new report from market intelligence platform Messari.

Polygon Weathers Crypto Market Downturn

Whereas MATIC noticed a 44.3% drop in its circulating market cap to $5.5 billion over the quarter, inserting it because the twentieth largest crypto asset (at present on the twenty sixth place), the protocol’s on-chain metrics remained sturdy.

That is in distinction to bigger cryptocurrencies akin to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which noticed their market capitalization decline by 12% and 6%, respectively, over the identical interval.

Associated Studying

The important thing driver behind Polygon’s stability in community efficiency throughout the second quarter of the yr, in line with Messari, was the implementation of Ethereum Enchancment Proposal (EIP) 4844 on the Polygon mainnet in Q1 2024.

This improve, which launched “blobs” to the community, considerably decreased the typical transaction charge on Polygon from $0.017 to only $0.01, leading to a lower of 41.1%.

In consequence, Polygon’s income derived from community transaction charges fell 40.6% to $4 million in Q2 2024. Nonetheless, this drop was not on account of a lower in person exercise, however reasonably the decrease charges enabled by EIP-4844. In truth, Polygon’s person metrics continued to soar, with the protocol seeing sturdy development throughout a number of key indicators.

On-Chain Exercise And Ecosystem Development

Based on the report, the typical variety of each day energetic addresses climbed to 1.2 million, a 47.6% improve quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). The typical variety of each day returning addresses rose much more, up 50.5% to 1 million. Furthermore, new addresses being added to the community grew by 31.7% to 167,800 per day on common.

The report additionally notes that Polygon’s transaction quantity additionally held regular, averaging 4.1 million each day transactions, slightly below its all-time excessive and representing a 3.9% improve from the prior quarter.

As compared, fellow Layer 2 networks Arbitrum (ARB) and Base noticed common each day energetic addresses of 545,000 and 528,000 respectively.

Associated Studying

Whereas Polygon’s decentralized finance (DeFi) complete worth locked (TVL) dropped 22.9% to $1 billion, this was largely attributable to the decline in MATIC’s worth reasonably than a web outflow of capital. Messari reported that TVL denominated in MATIC truly elevated by 38.1% to 1.8 billion tokens.

Nonetheless, DeFi protocols on Polygon noticed blended outcomes, with Aave, Uniswap, and SushiSwap all experiencing declines in TVL starting from 13% to 25%. Quickswap noticed the most important drop at 35%.

Lastly, Polygon’s non-fungible token (NFT) market additionally remained secure, with common each day NFT quantity dipping barely by 5.7% to $1.8 million. Nonetheless, the variety of each day NFT gross sales truly elevated by 1.8% to 52,000, underscoring ongoing collector curiosity.

On the time of writing, MATIC has skilled a mere 5% improve to a buying and selling worth of $0.512, after hitting a 2-year low of $0.428 on July fifth.

Coupled with this worrying worth motion, the token has seen a 30% lower in buying and selling quantity over the previous few days, amounting to $197 million, in line with CoinGecko knowledge. All of this has resulted in an 82% distinction to MATIC’s all-time excessive of $2.91, which was set throughout the 2021 bull run.

Featured picture from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com