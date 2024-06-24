Dagestan, Russia: Gunmen kill police, priest in attacks on churches, synagogues and police posts in Derbent and Makhachkala





Gunmen opened hearth on locations of worship in two cities of Russia’s southernmost Dagestan province on Sunday, killing not less than 15 law enforcement officials and 4 civilians, together with an Orthodox priest, in what seemed to be a coordinated assault.

Sergey Melikov, head of the Dagestan Republic, stated not less than six “militants” had been additionally killed following the assaults on church buildings, synagogues and police posts within the cities of Derbent and the regional capital Makhachkala, that are about 120 kilometers (75 miles) aside.

The assaults passed off within the republic of Dagestan within the North Caucasus, a predominantly Muslim area on the Caspian Sea that has a historical past of separatist and militant violence. The turbulence within the area has been additional fanned by Russia’s warfare in Ukraine, the place ethnic minorities have been disproportionately mobilized to struggle.

Video and images confirmed giant flames and plumes of smoke billowing closely out of a synagogue in Derbent, whereas footage filmed from the window of a constructing in Makhachkala exhibits black-clad unidentified individuals taking pictures at a police automobile in a road.

No group has but claimed duty for the assaults, which come three months after ISIS affiliate ISIS-Okay stated it carried out an assault on the Crocus Metropolis Corridor in Moscow that claimed greater than 140 lives in one among Russia’s deadliest terrorist atrocities in years.

Russian legislation enforcement companies advised state-run information company TASS on Sunday that the gunmen in Dagestan had been “adherents of a global terrorist group.”

Russia’s Nationwide Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) stated Monday that “armed militants attacked two Orthodox church buildings, two synagogues and law enforcement officials” within the two cities. It added that the counter-terrorism operation in Makhachkala and Derbent had ended, TASS reported.

4 civilians had been killed within the assaults, Russia’s investigative committee stated on Monday, bringing the loss of life toll as much as 19.

Dagestan head Melikov additionally stated in a Telegram publish early Monday that the lively section of the “operational and fight measures in Makhachkala and Derbent” was accomplished however additional investigations would proceed.

Melikov described the attainable involvement of “sleeper cells” and recommended the assaults might have had international assist.

“Operative-search and investigative measures shall be carried out till all members of the sleeper cells are recognized, which, undoubtedly, embody some that had been organized from overseas,” he added.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Dagestan following the lethal shootings, with state flags lowered to half-staff, Melikov stated. Monetary help can even be given to households of the victims, in response to TASS.

Dagestan is dwelling to a small Christian minority and even smaller Jewish inhabitants that seemed to be among the many targets of Sunday’s assaults.

A priest killed throughout an assault on a church in Derbent was recognized as Father Nikolay by Dagestan Public Monitoring Fee Chairman Shamil Khadulaev.

“They slit his throat. He was 66 years previous and really unwell,” Khadulaev stated.

Nighttime video, shared by the Republic of Dagestan’s Ministry of Inner Affairs, confirmed not less than a dozen legislation enforcement officers — who seem like armed and carrying tactical gear — outdoors the gates of a cathedral in northwest Makhachkala. CNN has geolocated the video to the gates of the Cathedral of the Assumption (Svyato-Uspenskiy Sobor), a Russian Orthodox cathedral within the metropolis.

Earlier Sunday, TASS reported {that a} safety guard was killed in a shootout on the cathedral, and 19 individuals had locked themselves contained in the premises in the course of the assault. Those that had holed up there have since been evacuated to security, TASS reported, citing the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Dagestan.

In the meantime, two synagogues in Dagestan — one in Derbent and one in Makhachkala — had been additionally attacked, in response to an announcement from the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC).

Forty minutes after night prayer, gunmen stormed the synagogue in Derbent and “set the constructing on hearth utilizing Molotov cocktails,” whereas police and safety guards had been killed outdoors, the RJC stated.

Images confirmed flames and plumes of smoke billowing out of a sequence of home windows on not less than one flooring of the construction.

Dagestan’s small Jewish neighborhood is a part of the Mountain Jews that traditionally lived for hundreds of years in components of Azerbaijan and what’s now Russia’s Caucasus, in response to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Middle in Israel.

The Israeli Overseas Ministry stated the Derbent synagogue had “burned to the bottom” and that native guards had been killed, whereas the synagogue in Makhachkala had been attacked by gunfire.

“So far as is understood, there have been no worshipers within the synagogues on the time of the assault, and there aren’t any recognized casualties from the Jewish neighborhood,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

Safety guards had been positioned outdoors of native synagogues ever since an antisemitic mob stormed by means of the native airport in October in an try to dam a passenger aircraft arriving from Tel Aviv.

The clashes left not less than 10 individuals injured and movies confirmed a crowd of individuals contained in the Makhachkala Uytash Airport and on the runway, some waving the Palestinian flag, others forcing their approach by means of closed doorways within the worldwide terminal.

The airport assault got here amid rising public anger within the area over Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza in response to Hamas’ lethal October 7 assaults on Israel.

An assault was additionally reported Sunday at a police visitors publish in Makhachkala.

One of many legislation enforcement officers killed was Mavludin Khidirnabiev, the pinnacle of the “Dagestan Lights” police division, in response to the Dagestan Ministry of Inner Affairs’ Telegram channel.

In an earlier Telegram publish, Dagestan head Melikov stated, “unknown individuals made makes an attempt to destabilize the social scenario. Dagestan law enforcement officials stood of their approach. In line with preliminary info, there are victims amongst them.”

The identities of the attackers was being established, he stated.

“The assaults, the encroachment on our brotherhood, on our multinational unity, on our confessional indivisibility, are an try to separate our unity, thereby creating rifts between us,” Melikov stated later in a video tackle.

The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan stated it had launched a terror investigation into the assaults below the Felony Code of the Russian Federation.

“All of the circumstances of the incident and the individuals concerned within the terrorist assaults are being established, and their actions shall be given a authorized evaluation,” the company stated in an announcement.

Whereas the investigation is underway, some native Russian officers pointed the finger at Ukraine, with out offering proof. The State Duma Deputy from Dagestan, Dmitry Gadzhiyev, stated he believes “particular companies of Ukraine and NATO nations” may very well be behind the assault.

However Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin disputed the declare, saying in a Telegram publish that writing off each terrorist assault because the “machinations of Ukraine and NATO” would result in “huge issues” for Russia.

This can be a growing story and shall be up to date.