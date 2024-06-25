(CelebrityAccess) — Progressive rock trio dada introduced plans to belatedly mark the thirtieth anniversary of their 1992 debut album, Puzzle, with a headlining North American tour.

The Return to Dizz Knee Land tour will characteristic the band’s unique lineup of Michael Gurley (vocals, guitar), Joie Calio (vocals, bass) and Phil Leavitt (drums) and discover the band’s repertoire of hits, together with “Dizz Knee Land” which reached quantity 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, quantity 5 on the Billboard Trendy Rock chart and quantity 27 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

“Reflecting on the missed alternative to rejoice our thirtieth anniversary amidst the pandemic,” Phil Leavitt reminisces, “we have been resolute in our dedication to compensate our followers. Reuniting the unique lineup on stage, regardless of the challenges we’ve confronted, is an extremely poignant second for us all. Furthermore, we’re excited to delve into our repertoire extra extensively than ever earlier than.”

The tour contains exhibits at a number of Metropolis Vineyard places, together with the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Park West in Chicago, and Denver’s Bluebird Theater, amongst others.

Return to Dizz Knee Land Tour

June 11 The Hobart Artwork Theater – Hobart, IN

June 13 Excessive Midday Saloon – Madison, WI

June 14 Nice Line – Minneapolis, MN

June 15 Park West – Chicago, IL

June 18 Tupelo Music Corridor – Derry, NH

June 20 Metropolis Vineyard – Boston, MA

June 21 World Cafe Reside – Philadelphia, PA

June 22 The Hamilton Reside – Washington, DC

June 24 Metropolis Vineyard Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

June 25 The Asylum – Cleveland, OH

June 26 Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

June 28 Southgate Home Revival – Newport, KY

June 30 Membership Dada – Dallas, TX

June 01 Parish – Austin, TX

June 19 The Siren – Morro Bay, CA

June 20 Sweetwater Music Corridor – Mill Valley, CA

June 25 Metropolis Vineyard – St. Louis, MO

June 26 Chief’s on Broadway – Nashville, TN

June 27 Eddie’s Attic – Decatur, GA

July 01 Parish – Austin, TX

July 19 The Siren – Morro Bay, CA

July 20 Sweetwater Music Corridor – Mill Valley, CA

July 25 Metropolis Vineyard – St. Louis, MO

July 26 Chief’s on Broadway – Nashville, TN

July 27 Eddie’s Attic – Decatur, GA

August 01 The Insurgent Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

August 02 Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

August 03 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

August 08 Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

August 22 Metropolis Vineyard – New York, NY

August 23 Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

August 24 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA