DA wants Menendez brothers resentenced, which could free them from prison for parents’ murders

Los Angeles County District Legal professional George Gascón stated Thursday he’ll search resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez of their mother and father’ murders, paving the best way for his or her potential launch from jail after a long time.

Gascón filed a movement later Thursday asking that they be resentenced to 50 years to life. At the moment, the brothers are sentenced to life in jail with out the opportunity of parole. A Superior Court docket decide will make the last word choice.

Gascón stated as a result of the boys had been youthful than 26 after they killed their mother and father, they might be eligible for parole instantly if a decide follows his resentencing advice.

No listening to date had been set as of Thursday evening.

The brothers fatally shot their mother and father, leisure firm govt José Menendez and Kitty Menendez, with shotguns of their Beverly Hills dwelling in 1989. The brothers had been 21 and 18 years previous on the time.

Protection attorneys for the brothers argued they had been sexually abused by their father, and, after two trials, they had been convicted of homicide and sentenced to life with out parole.

Gascón stated his advice Thursday for resentencing was not universally backed.

“There are individuals within the workplace that strongly consider that the Menendez brothers ought to keep in jail the remainder of their life, and they don’t consider that they had been molested,” Gascón stated.

“And there are individuals within the workplace that strongly consider that they need to be launched instantly and that there have been in actual fact molested.”

He added, “I consider that they’ve paid their debt to society.”

The DA’s announcement comes three weeks after Gascón stated his workplace was reviewing the case and would contemplate whether or not they need to be resentenced.

Gascón, who’s looking for re-election subsequent month, stated then that “we’ve a ethical and moral obligation to assessment what has been introduced to us.”

The proof offered to Gascón’s workplace included a photocopy of a letter from one of many brothers to a different member of the family that alleged sexual abuse, Gascón stated.

Protection attorneys additionally offered proof that one of many members of the Menudo boy band alleged he was sexually abused by José Menendez, Gascón stated.

Roy Rosselló, a member of the pop group from 1983 to 1986, stated on the 2023 Peacock sequence “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” that he was raped by José Menendez, who was then an govt at RCA.

Gascón argued within the movement looking for resentencing that the Menendez brothers not pose a public security danger.

“When Erik and Lyle Menendez had been sentenced to Life With out the opportunity of Parole in 1996 their sentences had been aligned with what was thought of the most effective public security practices,” Gascón wrote. “What is taken into account greatest practices for public security, nonetheless, has advanced.”

Anamaria Baralt, the niece of José Menendez, lauded Gascón’s choice, saying at a information convention that the household stands “united in hope and gratitude”

“Collectively, we are able to make it possible for Erik and Lyle obtain the justice they deserve and eventually come dwelling,” she stated.

The brothers’ lawyer Mark Geragos celebrated after the DA’s advice was introduced.

“Right now is a monumental, monumental victory on that path” towards their freedom, he stated.

The brothers alleged sexual abuse by their father at their first trial. That trial resulted in a mistrial after the juries deadlocked.

At their second trial, the abuse allegations had been restricted in court docket. The brothers had been convicted in 1996 of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life with out the opportunity of parole.

Lyle Menendez is now 56, and Erik Menendez is 53.

They filed petitions on each habeas grounds and looking for a resentencing. A habeas petition argues that if sure proof had been introduced at trial, the result may need been completely different.

California legislation additionally permits a prosecutor to guage whether or not an individual has been rehabilitated after which ask a court docket to find out whether or not the individual must be resentenced, Gascón stated.

Prosecutors had accused the brothers of killing their mother and father to inherit a fortune.

Milton Andersen, Kitty Menendez’s brother, opposes any early launch, his lawyer stated in a letter to Gascón.

“Mr. Andersen is against any Resentencing and objects to any concession of the Habeas claims,” his lawyer, Kathy Cady, wrote.

“Erik and Lyle Menendez’ motive was pure greed,” Cady wrote within the letter, which was despatched Oct. 14.

The DA’s Resentencing Unit dealt with the advice for the Menendez case. It was launched by the Los Angeles County DA in April 2021 deal with over-incarceration.

The group, together with the DA’s Homicide Resentencing Unit, has reviewed or is actively reviewing 705 circumstances, leading to 332 resentencings, the DA’s workplace stated.

Final week, about 20 Menendez members of the family gathered outdoors the Clara Shortridge Foltz Legal Justice Middle in downtown Los Angeles and rallied in help for the brothers’ launch from jail.

Kin launched a petition for his or her freedom and argued justice has been served as a result of they’ve spent greater than 35 years behind bars.

The brothers had been victimized by society and a judicial system that a long time in the past didn’t perceive or have the capability for compassion in circumstances of boys and younger males who had been sexually abused, members of the family stated.

“Their continued incarceration serves no facilitative function. It’s time to acknowledge the injustice they’ve suffered and allowed them the second probability they deserve,” stated Baralt, José Menendez’s niece. “If Lyle and Eric’s case had been heard at the moment, with the understanding we now have about abuse and PTSD, there isn’t a doubt in my thoughts that their sentencing would have been very completely different.”

Joan Andersen VanderMolen, Kitty Menendez’s sister, stated that she struggled to return to phrases with the slayings however that as an increasing number of data got here to gentle concerning the brothers’ allegations of abuse by the hands of their father, their actions had been a “determined response” of two boys making an attempt to outlive his cruelty.

“They had been simply kids. Youngsters who may have been protected and had been as an alternative brutalized in probably the most horrific methods,” she stated. “Lyle and Eric have already paid a heavy value. … They’ve grown, they’ve modified, and so they have turn into higher males regardless of every part that they’ve been by. It’s time to provide them the chance to reside the remainder of their lives free from the shadow of their previous.”