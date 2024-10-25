DA recommends resentencing of Menendez brothers for the 1989 slaying of their parents : NPR

toggle caption Kim Kulish/AFP through Getty Pictures

Erik and Lyle Menendez ought to be resentenced for the 1989 slaying of their dad and mom, the Los Angeles County District Lawyer really useful on Thursday, citing latest public consideration to the case within the wake of a brand new documentary in regards to the brothers.

The advice will probably be offered to a Los Angeles Superior Courtroom decide, and the brothers, who’re serving life sentences, could be eligible for parole, District Lawyer George Gascón stated.

“Underneath the legislation, resentencing is acceptable,” Gascón stated, making clear that he nonetheless believed that the crime of homicide had been dedicated however that there had been extenuating circumstances that made resentencing acceptable.

“I perceive that generally individuals can get determined,” Gascón stated.

Gascón stated that as a result of the 2 brothers had been underneath the age of 26 on the time of the killings, he really useful the sentencing be modified from life with out the opportunity of parole as a substitute to the lesser sentence of fifty years to life, which might make the Menendez brothers now eligible for launch.

Greater than 30 years after the pair had been convicted of the brutal murders of their dad and mom, the case continues to grip the nationwide focus, together with a latest Netflix collection in regards to the siblings and deep dives by social media sleuths over time.

On Aug. 20, 1989, Jose and Kitty Menendez had been shot to demise of their Beverly Hills residence whereas they had been watching tv.

Two juries deadlocked in 1994 after Lyle, now 56 years previous, and Erik, 53, testified that they shot their dad and mom in self-defense. The brothers stated that they had feared their dad and mom had been going to kill them to stop tales rising in regards to the alleged bodily and sexual abuse of their sons.

The brothers stated that Jose, a report government, had been sexually abusive, whereas Kitty turned a blind eye to their molestation.

Jose has additionally been accused by one of many members of the hit Latin band Menudo, who stated the then-RCA Data exec molested him in his early teenagers.

The Menendez brothers had been 18 and 21 years previous on the time of the killings.

After the shootings, the 2 went on a lavish spending spree, and initially, authorities believed that the murders had been the results of a mafia hit.

The brothers would ultimately admit to killing their dad and mom, citing the abuse, which was corroborated by one other member of the family.

After a second trial, through which a decide restricted testimony associated to their sexual abuse, the brothers had been convicted of the capturing deaths of their dad and mom.

“Because the unique prosecution of the Menendez brothers greater than almost three a long time in the past, our workplace has gained a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence,” Gascón stated.

“We acknowledge that it’s a widespread problem impacting people of all gender identities, and we stay steadfast in our dedication to help all victims as they navigate the long-lasting results of such trauma.”