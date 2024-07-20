‘Da 5 Bloods’ Costume Designer Was 66

Donna Berwick, who labored as a dressing up designer on Da 5 Bloods, Hemlock Grove and Recreation of Thrones, has died. She was 66.

Her brother, Stephan Berwick, introduced on Fb that she died Wednesday following a battle with breast most cancers.

“At the moment we misplaced the best, most magnetic, pleasure of life lady I’ve recognized, my incomparable older sister, Donna Berwick, to a return of breast most cancers. She met the battle with an unequalled powerful cheer that was so ‘Donna’, those that knew her will know what I imply,” he wrote. “Being round her was a lesson in pleasure. Being near her was a sense of acceptance and embrace with out judgment. She lived with a fearless celebration of life with out boundaries.”

Earlier than beginning her profession in costuming, Donna earned a BFA from the Faculty of Visible Arts in New York Metropolis in addition to an affiliate’s diploma in style design from the Style Institute of Expertise. She additionally labored in NYC’s garment district for greater than a decade, designing for singer-songwriter Grace Jones.

Donna was additionally a member of the Rodeo Caldonia inventive collective of feminine creatives, which produced seminal artwork throughout a variety of media. After, she started working as a movie costume designer on initiatives together with Malcolm X, Mo’ Higher Blues, U-571, Frailty, The Field, Peeples, If Beale Avenue May Discuss, Da 5 Bloods and, most not too long ago, Ezra. Donna additionally labored on TV exhibits comparable to Hemlock Grove seasons two and three and Recreation of Thrones season six.

Stephan concluded his tribute, “Donna embodied the beliefs of the artist she was since highschool, by way of her profession as a movie costume designer. Because the eldest baby of our equally wonderful mother and father, Hermine and Norman Berwick, she embodied all that was nice about them and our household. My brother, Jeffrey, and I, and our first siblings from our mom, Beverly and Jimmy, can solely dream to uphold the place we come from and who’re, as Donna did with ease.”