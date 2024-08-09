D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Kicks Off with an Expansive Lineup of Experiences and Programming Only Disney Can Deliver

Day-one of this reimagined fan occasion guarantees immersive experiences, star-studded displays, unique merchandise, and extra from throughout the worlds of Disney

Immediately marks the official begin to D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion offered by Visa®, happening in Anaheim, California now via August 11. This yr’s occasion is extra expansive and immersive than ever earlier than, providing tens of hundreds of Disney’s most passionate followers a glimpse of the huge array of creativity, expertise, and innovation that powers the manufacturers and companies of The Walt Disney Firm. Along with three nights of marquee showcases on the Honda Heart, the Anaheim Conference Heart will play host to an impressive lineup of over 230 panels and displays, present ground choices, and Expertise Central interactions.

Disney is uniquely beloved by followers world wide who’re captivated by the enjoyment and magic of its iconic tales and characters. This deep bond with followers, cast over a century of storytelling, is stronger at this time than ever earlier than – fueled by the unequalled energy of Disney’s artistic studios, the huge enchantment of its manufacturers and franchises, and the modern methods the corporate brings its tales to life in its theme parks and experiences. With this unrivalled portfolio, Disney is ready to constantly ship followers the sort of high-quality leisure they’ll’t get anyplace else. D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion ignites the fervour of followers from each nook of the globe, giving them the possibility to expertise the magic collectively and listen to from a few of their favourite stars and storytellers about what’s in retailer from throughout the worlds of Disney.

Immediately on the Anaheim Conference Heart, followers will get their first likelihood to expertise the most important present ground in D23 historical past, offering much more methods to work together with manufacturers, tales, and expertise they love, together with immersive pavilions from Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Nationwide Geographic, the Walt Disney Archives, and extra. And, for the primary time, Avatar could have a full pavilion, ESPN and ABC Information could have a presence on the present ground, whereas Lucasfilm’s groundbreaking ILM Stagecraft expertise will make its D23 debut. In the meantime, unique panels and displays at this time will enable followers of Toy Story to have fun 30 years of the groundbreaking franchise, and Disney Princess followers can sing together with the unique voices behind a few of their favourite songs. From the small worlds of A Actual Bug’s Life to creating larger-than-life worlds in FX’s Shōgun and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Story, Disney storytelling magic is round each nook of this jampacked occasion.

Tonight, Disney Leisure will take middle stage on the Honda Heart, the place the corporate’s powerhouse artistic studios will ship a star-studded night that includes unique appears to be like at extremely anticipated movies, sequence, and stage exhibits, with never-before-seen footage, shock bulletins, particular friends, musical performances, and extra.

Go to ultimatefanevent.d23.com for the total line up of choices awaiting friends at this time on the Anaheim Conference Heart. Outlined under are a number of highlights together with can’t-miss exhibits and experiences.

Friday, August 9 on the Anaheim Conference Heart

Panels & Shows

10:15 a.m. Behind the Summer season Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators

Backlot Stage

Be a part of Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, the masterminds behind the beloved animated present Phineas and Ferb as they give the impression of being again on the creation and legacy of this popular culture phenomenon. Hear behind-the-scenes tales and prepare to chortle!

12:15 p.m. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – The Return of a Beloved Traditional

Backlot Stage

Wield the paintbrush as soon as extra in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed out this fall! Be a part of Disney Video games, Epic Mickey Inventive Director Warren Spector, and extra particular friends, for a dialog that delves into how this beloved basic journey got here to life.

12:45 p.m. The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective

Walt Disney Archives Stage

Be a part of host Yvette Nicole Brown, Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline, The Muppets Producer Dani Iglesias and Disney Legend Jodi Benson for a superb look again on the previous 70 years of the Muppets, however principally Miss Piggy! We are going to dive into the vaults to uncover nostalgic artifacts together with how we protect this assortment at this time!

1:30 p.m. 30 Years of Toy Story

Premiere Stage

Have a good time 30 Years of Toy Story with filmmakers and Pixar Legends as they replicate on the making of the groundbreaking basic almost 30 years in the past and share never-before-heard anecdotes about how the historic movie got here to be.

2:00 p.m. Nationwide Geographic’s A Actual Bug’s Life LIVE

Hyperion Stage

Be a part of insect consultants and fanatics for a dwell show-and-tell of bugs featured in Nationwide Geographic’s hit Disney+ sequence A Actual Bug’s Life, narrated by Awkwafina, with its second season coming in early 2025.

3:45 p.m. Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks

Premiere Stage

Crew members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios talk about bringing the worlds of Disney Animation to life in Disney Parks world wide, together with such tasks as World of Frozen (Hong Kong Disneyland), Zootopia (Shanghai Disneyland), Fantasy Springs (Tokyo DisneySea), and Tiana’s Bayou Journey (Magic Kingdom and Disneyland).

4:00 p.m. Musical Efficiency: Easy Plan

Highlight Stage

Award-winning artist Easy Plan enthralled followers with a full set of a few of their hottest music via the years, in addition to their newly launched cowl of Can You Really feel The Love Tonight from the upcoming Mickey & Pals pop-punk album, A Complete New Sound.

5:00 p.m. Making A Goofy Film: The Street to Lake Future

Walt Disney Archives Stage

Be a part of Disney Legend Don Hahn for a dialog with the creatives behind the A Goofy Film phenomenon, together with Director Kevin Lima and Disney Legend Invoice Farmer, as they reminisce, and share clips from a brand new documentary in regards to the unimaginable origin story of this beloved cult basic.

5:15 p.m. From E-book to Display screen: How Bestselling Novels Turn into Hit TV Collection and Movies

Hyperion Stage

Be a part of creators/producers from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Story, the Disney Unique Film Out of My Thoughts, the hit anthology sequence Goosebumps, and FX’s Shōgun, as they talk about their artistic processes and share how their groups and artists convey every story to life.

6:30 p.m. Disney Princess – The Live performance

Premiere Stage

Be our visitor for a magical night celebrating the music of Disney Princesses, heroes, and (sure!) villains, carried out by Disney on Broadway and animation stars, as Disney Princess – The Live performance returns to D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion.

Present Flooring Experiences

Pixar Animation Studios & Walt Disney Animation Studios Pavilion

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios as soon as once more be a part of forces for a must-see animation expertise at D23. Artist demonstrations, filmmaker signings, fan giveaways and interactive photograph alternatives make this sales space one to go to over and over.

The Magic of Disney on Broadway

Celebrating 30 years of enchanting theater, friends can immerse themselves within the theatrical world with dwell demonstrations, an intimate have a look at props and costumes, and the possibility to satisfy proficient artists from phases across the globe.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm presents the magic of ILM StageCraft™, the expertise used to convey to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and extra. Hear from luminaries similar to Doug Chiang, the creature workforce from Legacy Results, and extra for a glance behind the scenes.

Marvel Studios’ TVA Walkthrough Expertise

Followers will get to enter the Time Variance Authority via an immersive walkthrough expertise and see pivotal moments recreated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in addition to what lies forward. Simply don’t step out of line… or timelines.

Disney+

Disney+ is the place all of Disney’s biggest tales come residence. With themed environments and surprises round each nook, followers can step into the worlds of latest and favourite tales. *The Nice Pin Pursuit participant

The Hulu Expertise

Go to The Hulu Expertise for immersive activations and shareable moments that includes the Arconia from Solely Murders within the Constructing; the enduring opening sequence of The Kardashians; and the wild world of Hulu Animayhem. *The Nice Pin Pursuit participant

The Nationwide Geographic Hexadome Expertise

Step into the world of Nationwide Geographic and be transported across the globe and past on this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio-visual expertise. Additionally search for two Nationwide Geographic Expeditions photograph ops outdoors the Hexadome, that includes outstanding international journey locations. *The Nice Pin Pursuit participant

FX

This interactive expertise options The Bear restaurant, serving up premiums impressed by FX’s The Bear; a Shōgun backyard and a fancy dress show showcasing gadgets from the sequence in a completely immersive Shōgun-inspired ambiance; and the AHS Wax Home exhibit impressed by the award-winning American Horror Story franchise. *The Nice Pin Pursuit participant

* The Nice Pin Pursuit

The Nice Pin Pursuit provides a brand new method to discover D23! Choose activations will function commemorative pins as a part of their interactive experiences and encourage these stopping by to gather all of them. Go to the Disney+ Pavilion or The Hulu Expertise to gather a pin lanyard and get began!

For the total lineup of present ground pavilions that followers can expertise at D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion, go to ultimatefanevent.d23.com.

Expertise Central Alternatives

Celebrities and inventive expertise behind beloved tales coming to Expertise Central on Friday embrace Daniel Logan from Star Wars, Nationwide Geographic’s Bertie Gregory and Mariana van Zeller, future Disney Legend Martha Blanding, Phineas and Ferb’s Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and extra.

Buying & Merchandise

World of Disney: The Product Expertise will function limited-edition and first-to-market merchandise from D23 Market, Disney Publishing, and a few favourite Disney manufacturers. As well as, this vacation spot invitations followers to work together and interact with a few of their favourite merchandise and tales from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

D23 Market – The D23 Market brings collectively probably the most thrilling choices from DisneyStore.com and Disney Parks into one procuring vacation spot for a large assortment of curated model collections, specialty gadgets, and milestone anniversary collectibles.

Take pleasure in a brand-new sip-and-shop expertise that includes the most recent mix from Joffrey’s Espresso and Tea Co. whereas looking the most recent books from Disney Publishing. Disney Retailer – Cease by the Disney Retailer sales space to take pictures in entrance of a luxurious mountain and take a look at your hand at choosing the cuddliest plush from one among three claw machines.

Cease by the Disney Retailer sales space to take pictures in entrance of a luxurious mountain and take a look at your hand at choosing the cuddliest plush from one among three claw machines. Reside at World of Disney: The Product Expertise – Meet authors and artists and get merchandise and books signed throughout scheduled periods all through the weekend.

Meet authors and artists and get merchandise and books signed throughout scheduled periods all through the weekend. Mickey & Pals – Discover a festival-inspired area that includes a dwell artwork set up, a DJ, and an enticing photograph second.

Discover a festival-inspired area that includes a dwell artwork set up, a DJ, and an enticing photograph second. Disney Princess “Create Your World” that includes LEGO – Snap a photograph alongside LEGO builds of beloved Disney Princess attire and take part in an interactive LEGO mural.

Snap a photograph alongside LEGO builds of beloved Disney Princess attire and take part in an interactive LEGO mural. Pixar Putt – Play the pop-up mini-golf sensation impressed by the tales, characters, and icons from a few of Pixar’s most beloved movies.

Play the pop-up mini-golf sensation impressed by the tales, characters, and icons from a few of Pixar’s most beloved movies. Marvel Block Social gathering – Step onto this Marvel-inspired New York Metropolis avenue to snap a number of pictures and expertise a variety of Marvel way of life merchandise for each fan.

Step onto this Marvel-inspired New York Metropolis avenue to snap a number of pictures and expertise a variety of Marvel way of life merchandise for each fan. Star Wars Darkade – Company can check their expertise on the first-ever Star Wars villains-themed arcade whereas testing new Star Wars merchandise.

Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Retailer, The Walt Disney Firm Pin Retailer, and Disney Studio Retailer Hollywood are releasing their first day of latest, limited-edition pins.

