D23: Exclusive Disney collectibles and pins for 2024 are available now

D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion is held each two years in California.

This magical occasion is the place to be for followers who love all issues Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel. The weekend-long celebration brings followers collectively for one-of-a-kind experiences, shows, performances, and naturally unique procuring alternatives.

However not everybody could make the bi-annual trek to rejoice all issues Disney, and that is the place the Disney Retailer has you coated with D23 unique merchandise.

Test right here to preview collections launching at D23, which is able to change into accessible on DisneyStore.com beginning August 12 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

Store these unimaginable, limited-edition collectibles which might be accessible for pre-order in the present day.

Unique Disney collectibles and pins for D23

Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Serving Set

Captain America Battle-Broken Protect – Restricted Version

Donald Duck Disney Lacers – Restricted Version

Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Restricted Version – Signed

Aladdin & Jasmine Restricted Version Doll Set – Disney Designer Assortment Midnight Masquerade Sequence

D23-Unique 95 Years of Mickey Mouse Commemorative Lithograph

See a few of our favourite D23 restricted version pins accessible now on DisneyStore.com.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse – Fantasia – Pleasure on the Display – Restricted Version

Belle and Beast Jumbo Pin – Magnificence and the Beast – Pleasure on the Display – Restricted Version

D23-Unique The Lion King thirtieth Anniversary Jumbo Spinner Pin

D23-Unique The Avengers sixtieth Anniversary Pin

D23-Unique Star Wars: The Phantom Menace twenty fifth Anniversary Pin

* By clicking on the featured hyperlinks, guests will depart Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce websites that function beneath completely different phrases and privateness insurance policies. Though we’re sharing our private opinions of those merchandise with you, Localish shouldn’t be endorsing these merchandise. It has not carried out product security testing on any of those merchandise, didn’t manufacture them, and isn’t promoting, or distributing them and isn’t making any representations in regards to the security or caliber of those merchandise. Costs and availability are topic to alter from the date of publication.