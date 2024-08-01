D.J. Moore believes narrative of Chicago being WR wasteland can be thrown ‘out the window now’

Nevertheless, that does not imply Moore’s private dusting of the Chi-City WR narrative is completed.

Regardless of having 4 1,000-yard seasons to his resume, Moore’s by no means been voted to a Professional Bowl. No Bears receiver has since 2013 when Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall every obtained all-star recognition.

Moore might additionally develop into the primary Bear with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns since Allen Robinson in 2019-2020.

Following Tuesday’s four-year, $210 million extension, Moore is on the books for the Bears via 2029. Thus, he might additionally knock down one of many Bears’ most head-scratching information.

Johnny Morris, who gained an NFL championship with Chicago in 1963, grabbed the NFL receiving triple crown in 1964 and performed from 1958-1967 with the franchise, stays the Bears’ all-time chief in receiving yards. The tally is simply 5,059 yards.

Ought to Moore carry out as his contract suggests he is anticipated, Mr. Morris’ file would possibly lastly fall.

Then once more, Moore wasn’t ever too nervous about his recreation slowing down in Chicago.

“I heard that coming right here,” the 27-year-old mentioned. “I wasn’t paying it no thoughts. I used to be like, ‘Shoot, I am nonetheless younger. Possibly after they was all older, they was dying off.'”