Cynthia Erivo blasts fan-made 'Wicked' poster: 'Deeply hurtful'

Cynthia Erivo blasts fan-made ‘Wicked’ poster: ‘Deeply hurtful’

by

Cynthia Erivo is blasting “deeply hurtful” fan artwork that obscures her face in promotional materials for the upcoming “Depraved” film adaptation.

After sharing impressively lifelike fan illustrations on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Erivo known as out a fan edit that rubbed her the improper approach. In an altered model of one of many movie’s promotional posters, Ariana Grande’s Glinda whispers within the ear of Elphaba, aka Erivo, whose face is hid by her witchy hat.

Although the true poster has Erivo staring down the digicam, the edited picture aligns extra carefully with the Broadway musical artwork.

“That is the wildest, most offensive factor I’ve seen equal to that terrible AI of us preventing … ” Erivo wrote in her Instagram Story above the edited “Depraved” poster. “None of that is humorous. None of it’s cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Leave a Comment