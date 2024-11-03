Cyclones lose first game of season

6:14 pm CT November 2, 2024 Share this replace FINAL: Texas Tech 23, Iowa State 22 The Cyclones fall to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 towards Large 12 opponents with Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech. The Pink Raiders took again the lead within the remaining 30 seconds of the sport, scoring on a five-yard run by Tahj Brooks. Texas Tech’s two-point try failed, however with solely 20 seconds, Iowa State couldn’t put any extra factors on the board.

2:06, This autumn: Iowa State again on prime after Carson Brown landing The Cyclones retake the lead off a 44-yard go play from Rocco Becht to Carson Brown. Becht, beneath stress, threw the ball eight yards to Brown, who ran 36 yards – largely alongside the sideline – for the go-ahead rating. Iowa State didn't convert on the two-point try. The Cyclones lead Texas Tech, 22-17, with simply over two minutes left to play.

5:17, This autumn: Iowa State turns it over after failed discipline objective try The Cyclones confronted 4th and 11 from the 33-yard line and opted to place in Kyle Konrardy to aim a 51-yard discipline objective. His kick went extensive proper, and Texas Tech will begin from their very own 33-yard line.

8:26, This autumn: Texas Tech turns the ball over on downs The Pink Raiders drove right down to the 44-yard line however their drive ended after an incomplete go on fourth down. Iowa State will take over – down by one – from their very own 44-yard line.

12:23, This autumn: Kyle Konrardy strikes Iowa State inside one-point of Texas Tech's lead The Cyclones marched all the way in which right down to the one line after a 10-play, 72-yard drive that lasted 4 minutes and 33 seconds. Abu Sama picked up lengthy runs of 16, 11 and 26 yards. Iowa State couldn't get into the tip zone from the one-, five- or three-yard strains and opted for a discipline objective as a substitute. Kyle Konrardy's 21-yard try went by means of the uprights, inching the Cyclones nearer to Texas Tech's 17-16 lead.

Finish of the third quarter: Jaylin Noel's 20-yard catch referred to as again after penalty Rocco Becht threw a protracted go downfield to Jaylin Noel, who caught it on the 32-yard line and superior to the 28-yard line. However the play was referred to as again after Jarrod Hufford picked up an ineligible receiver downfield penalty. The five-yard foul moved Iowa State again to the Cyclones' 47-yard line. Iowa State will begin the fourth quarter from there on 1st and 15.

1:56, Q3: Texas Tech scores its second landing of the evening Behren Morton accomplished a 19-yard go to Josh Kelly in the long run zone, giving the Pink Raiders a 17-13 lead over Iowa State. Texas Tech traveled 98 yards downfield on 12 performs to choose up the landing.

5:45, Q3: Iowa State settles for a punt after large cease on protection Carson Hansen kicked this drive off with a 14-yard rush on the primary play. Then got here one other Hansen carry, this time for no achieve. Rocco Becht adopted that with an incomplete go and a sack for a lack of 5 yards. Jace Gilbert's 35-yard punt was downed by Cam Smith on the two-yard line.

7:41, Q3: Texas Tech punts on its first possession of the second half The Pink Raiders began the third quarter with one other three-and-out. Tahj Brooks gained on yard on a run up the center. Behren Morton accomplished a go to Brooks, who was tackled for a lack of two yards by Myles Buy and Beau Goodwin. Morton adopted that with an incomplete go. A 33-yard punt from Jack Burgess gave Iowa State the ball on the Texas Tech 46-yard line.

9:20, Q3: Iowa State fumbles on opening drive of second half The Cyclones moved 61 yards downfield on 11 performs and took practically six minutes off the clock. The drive ended within the crimson zone, although, with Texas Tech recovering a fumble. Rocco Becht threw an 18-yard go to Gabe Burkle. However as he was tackled, Jacob Rodriquez hit the ball out of his fingers and Chapman Lewis jumped on the ball. The Pink Raiders get the ball for the primary time this half and can begin from the 14-yard line.

HALFTIME: Iowa State stats after two quarters Rocco Becht is 12-of-21 for 172 yards and one landing. He's thrown one interception this sport. Jayden Higgins leads all Iowa State receivers with 99 yards and the Cyclones solely landing on seven catches. Jaylin Noel has 50 yards on three receptions, and Gabe Burkle and Carson Hansen every have one catch. Hansen is the Cyclones' main rusher, with 29 yards on 5 carries. Beau Freyler leads all ISU defenders with 5 tackles; Malike Verdon has 4. Joey Petersen, Marcus Neal and J.R. Singleton every picked up a sack within the first half. Myles Buy and Darien Porter every had an interception. Iowa State is 2-for-2 on journeys to the crimson zone, whereas the Cyclones have stored Texas Tech out of the crimson zone altogether.

00:04, Q2: Iowa State scores its first landing of the sport The Cyclones moved 50 yards downfield on 4 performs and over 26 seconds of taking part in time to attain their first landing of the day. It began with two large performs: a 14-yard go from Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins and a 16-yard go to Jaylin Noel. After one other incomplete go, Becht discovered Higgins in the long run zone on a 20-yard go. The landing and level after gave Iowa State a 13-10 lead over Texas Tech at halftime.

00:35, Q2: Myles Buy comes up with a choose Myles Buy ended Texas Tech's drive early, selecting off Behren Morton on a go supposed for Josh Kelly. Buy returned it two yards and the Cyclones will take over on the 50-yard line.

1:33, Q2: One other drive, one other punt Right here's how the newest Iowa State drive went. Rocco Becht threw an incomplete go, then scrambled for a achieve of three yards, then threw one other incompletion. Tyler Perkins punted 40 yards on fourth down and Texas Tech took over from the 20-yard line.

1:53, Q2: Darien Porter comes up with an Iowa State interception After a fast and unsuccessful drive on offense, Iowa State punted, once more. But it surely took simply two performs for the Cyclones to get the ball again. Behren Morton tried a deep go to Caleb Douglas. As an alternative, it ended up within the fingers of Darien Porter. Iowa State will take over on their very own 37-yard line.

5:07, Q2: Iowa State protection comes on robust after interception The Cyclones responded effectively after Rocco Becht's interception. Tyler Onyedim hurried Behren Morton, inflicting him to throw an incompletion on the primary play. He threw one other incomplete go on the following play, after which Joey Petersen sacked Morton for a lack of 9 yards on third down. After the punt, Iowa State will begin on their very own 15-yard line.

6:01, Q2: Rocco Becht throws an interception Iowa State superior to their very own 32-yard line. Rocco Becht tried a go for Jayden Higgins – as he was getting hit – however it ended up within the fingers of Texas Tech's AJ McCarty. He slipped after the interception and picked up no yards on the return. Texas Tech takes over on the 44-yard line.

7:30, Q2: Myles Buy forces Texas Tech to punt Behren Morton accomplished a 13-yard go to Josh Kelly on the primary play of the drive, however the Pink Raiders didn't transfer rather more after that catch. Tahj Brooks was tackled by Darien Porter for a lack of two yards, Morton accomplished a seven-yard go to Coy Eakin, after which adopted that with an incompletion – damaged up by Myles Buy. Iowa State will begin the following drive from the 15-yard line, after a holding penalty on Beni Ngoyi pushed the Cyclones again ten yards.

9:25, Q2: Iowa State discipline objective cuts away at Texas Tech's lead The Cyclones drove downfield on seven performs and over three minutes however, as soon as once more, couldn't make it into the tip zone. Kyle Konrardy's second discipline objective of the sport – this time from 37 yards out – moved Iowa State near the Pink Raiders' 10-6 lead. Texas Tech's Justin Horne was referred to as for unsportsmanlike conduct after the kick. That 15-yard penalty shall be enforced on the kick.

13:27, Q2: Iowa State protection stops Texas Tech The Cyclones pressured a three-and-out on the following drive. J.R. Singleton sacked Behren Morton for a lack of six yards on the primary play, then a false begin set the Pink Raiders again 5 extra yards. Texas Tech picked up 4 yards off a go from Morton to Mason Tharp, however then Marcus Neal pressured a fumble out of bounds and Texas Tech punted. Iowa State takes over from the 44-yard line.

14:23, Q2: Iowa State turns it over on downs Iowa State began the second quarter on a excessive be aware, with Rocco Becht finishing a 15-yard go to Gabe Burkle – placing the Cyclones inside two yards of the primary down. However Texas Tech had a solution on the following play, as Becht's go supposed for Jayden Higgins was incomplete. The Pink Raiders begin their drive on their very own 24-yard line.

Finish of the primary quarter: Texas Tech leads Iowa State, 10-3 The Cyclones will begin the second quarter with the ball on the 39-yard line. It'll be third and 17, with Iowa State trying to transform a primary down after Abu Sama rushed for a lack of three and a false begin penalty set the Cyclones again an extra 5 yards.

3:51, Q1: Iowa State holds Texas Tech to a discipline objective The Pink Raiders thought they'd scored a second landing, however the 25-yard go play from Behren Morton to Coy Eakin was referred to as again after an offensive go interference penalty. Texas Tech settled for a 44-yard discipline objective from Gino Garcia. Iowa State trails Texas Tech, 10-3.

8:33, Q1: Kyle Konrardy will get Iowa State on the scoreboard Iowa State drove 44 yards downfield on 10 performs and took practically 4 minutes off the clock, however the Cyclones couldn't make it into the tip zone. After a Jaylon Jackson rush for no achieve and two incomplete passes from Rocco Becht, Kyle Konrardy tried a 49-yard discipline objective try. Texas Tech leads Iowa State, 7-3.

12:16, Q1: Texas Tech takes early lead over Iowa State It took seven performs and simply over two-and-a-half minutes for Texas Tech to attain the primary landing of the sport. Behren Morton accomplished a 35-yard go to Josh Kelly, who superior into the tip zone for a landing on the opening drive. The Pink Raiders lead Iowa State, 7-0.

15:00, Q1: Texas Tech will obtain first Iowa State gained the toss and deferred. Texas Tech obtain to begin the sport.

Zachary Lovett, Kenard Snyder out towards Texas Tech

Malik Verdon, Dylan Barrett harm updates Iowa State defensive again Malik Verdon was noticed with a membership on his left forearm and wrist throughout warmups. Offensive lineman Dylan Barrett has a boot on his left foot.

Ben Brahmer appears to be like to be out towards Texas Tech Ben Brahmer was not seen warming up with the tight ends forward of Iowa State's matchup with Texas Tech. Brahmer left the Cyclones sport towards UCF within the second quarter, after making a third-down catch that was 1-yard wanting a primary down. He got here up limping and was evaluated on the sideline by trainers earlier than going to the locker room. He returned to the sidelines within the third quarter however was out of uniform and on crutches with a full brace on his proper leg.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech begin time Date:Saturday, Nov. 1 Time: 2:30 p.m. Location:Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

What channel is Iowa State vs. Texas Tech on? TV Channel:ESPN Streaming:FUBO (7-day free trial) Iowa State vs. Texas Tech shall be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will name the sport from the sales space, and Taylor McGregor will report from the sidelines.

Travis Hines' Iowa State vs. Texas Tech prediction Iowa State 42, Texas Tech 24: The Pink Raiders would possibly be capable to get the very best of Jon Heacock's protection a couple of instances Saturday, however not sufficient to make a distinction as Becht and the Cyclone offense have their means with a poor Texas Tech protection.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech betting odds Sport strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday morning Unfold: Iowa State -13.5 Over/beneath:56.5 Moneyline:Iowa State -550, Texas Tech +400

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech climate replace Partly sunny and excessive of 60 levels. Wind east southeast at 9 miles per hour round kickoff.

Iowa State soccer schedule Aug. 31 – beat North Dakota 21-3 Sep. 7 – beat Iowa 20-19 Sep. 21 – beat Arkansas State 52-7 Sep. 28 – beat Houston 20-0 Oct. 5 – beat Baylor 43-21 Oct. 12 – beat West Virginia 28-16 Oct. 19 – beat UCF 38-35 Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m. – Texas Tech Nov. 9, TBA – at Kansas Nov. 16, TBA – Cincinnati Nov. 23, TBA – at Utah Nov. 30, TBA – Kansas State

Texas Tech soccer schedule Aug. 31 – beat Abilene Christian 52-51 Sep. 7 – mis