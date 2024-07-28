Cyclist Chloe Dygert wins bronze four years after crash nearly ended her career – NBC 7 San Diego

U.S. star bike owner Chloe Dygert battled by an early crash to safe the bronze medal within the girls’s particular person time trial, ending in 41:10.70. Dygert missed out on silver by lower than a second.

Dygert, the 2023 World champion, has battled by excruciating obstacles on her journey to her third Olympic Video games, together with a terrifying crash in September 2020 that just about ended her profession. Dygert additionally underwent coronary heart surgical procedure, suffered from Epstein-Barr virus and battled by foot and Achilles accidents.

“I may’ve misplaced my leg 4 years in the past,” Dygert mentioned. “To be right here, and to be competeing towards the very best, I am simply so grateful and blessed. This can be a large day for us.”

Nonetheless, Dygert entered the race as a gold-medal favourite. However she crashed on the slippery street, and her gold-medal probabilities slipped away. She was limping after the race.

“I do not present as much as a race to lose,” Dygert mentioned. “I am not going to be a sore loser, however all people reveals as much as win. Everyone who reveals up who is not on the highest step goes to say the identical factor. I’ve simply obtained to be higher.”

Dygert was one in every of 4 opponents to slide and fall on Saturday. As rain continued to pound Paris, opponents have been crashing early and infrequently on the soaked course. Taylor Knibb, who’s competing in each biking and triathlon in Paris, additionally fell. She completed nineteenth with a time of 43:03.46.

With Dygert’s medal, the U.S. has edged in entrance of the Netherlands with a sixth medal within the girls’s particular person time trial. That stands as probably the most in Olympic historical past, breaking a 5-5 tie.

Australian Grace Brown blazed by the streets of Paris and dominated to win her first Olympic medal. Brown scorched her competitors with a time of 39:38.24, a full minute and a half sooner than every other bike owner.

The victory is nice reduction for the 32-year-old Brown, who completed fourth within the time trial on the 2020 Tokyo Video games and has now secured Australia’s first medal of the Paris Olympics and first-ever medal on this occasion. Brown is lastly on the mountaintop after additionally ending second in every of the final two World Championship time trials.

Subsequent on the ladies’s street biking docket is the ladies’s street race Sunday, Aug. 4.