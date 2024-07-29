Cubs acquire Isaac Paredes in blockbuster trade: Reports – NBC Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have landed All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes in a blockbuster commerce with the Tampa Bay Rays, based on a number of experiences.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal on Sunday afternoon:

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are buying third baseman Isaac Paredes in a commerce with the Tampa Bay Rays, sources inform ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2024

Based on a number of experiences, Christopher Morel will head to Tampa as a part of the commerce together with two different Cubs prospects. Reduction pitching prospects Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson are additionally headed to the Rays, based on experiences.

Paredes set profession highs in residence runs, RBI’s and batting common final season with the Rays, clobbering 31 residence runs and driving in 98 RBI’s in 143 video games.

In 100 video games to date this season, Paredes has 16 residence runs and 55 RBI’s, with a slash line of .247/.355/438. He additionally made his first profession All-Star look for Tampa.

Paredes is below group management for 3 extra seasons, and is incomes $3.4 million this season for Tampa.

Morel has 18 residence runs and 51 RBI’s for the Cubs this season, slashing .199/.302/.374 in 420 complete plate appearances.

We’ll replace this story with further particulars as they change into out there.